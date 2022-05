Q&A w/ Don Tony 5/5/22: 2024 Feud Of The Year: Tony Khan vs Freddie Prinze Jr; WWE Turns 20; All Elite Snooze Fest For ROH Women’s Title; AEW Dynamite Rating Tanks

Q&A With Don Tony (EP65) (YouTube Members Only Live Stream) brought to you by Blue Wire (http://www.bluewirepods.com). Thank you to everyone who joined DT live. Lots of live Q&A with awesome topics of conversation.

Topics Discussed:

2024 Feud Of The Year will be Tony Khan vs Freddie Prinze Jr; who’s creating a wrestling promotion

Get The F Out: WWE Turns Twenty Years Old

Owen Hart Memorial Men’s Tournament Brackets + DT’s JOKER pick: Claudio CSRO (Cesaro)

AEW Dynamite’s Ring Of Snooze: Deonna Purazzo vs Mercedes Martinez ROH Title Unification

Tony Khan’s personal love for Ring Of Honor on full display during AEW Network TV

Tickets for AEW/NJPW ‘Forbidden Door’ at United Center sell out in near record time

AEW Dynamite 5/4/22 rating dips to 833K & several AEW pundits get caught in ‘Gotcha’ moment

How The Sausage Is Made: WWE impressed with W. Morrissey following his AEW debut

NXT Spring Breakin’ results: AJ Galante sleeps with the fishes!

Could Grizzled Young Veterans be the ‘Druids’ that attacked Bron Breakker?

AEW Rampage 5/6/22 preview and CM Punk Upper Deck Cards contest

DT’s view on abortion, Roe v Wade reversal rumors & reckless comments by some in wrestling

Alabama corrections officer sells her home to run away w/inmate: What his name Liv Morgan?!

Lots of excellent Q&A from our YouTube Channel Members

CLICK HERE to listen to Q&A w/ DON TONY (#65) 05/05/2022 online. RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of Q&A w/ DON TONY (#65) 05/05/2022 CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of Q&A w/ DON TONY (#65) 05/05/2022 CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of Q&A w/ DON TONY (#65) 05/05/2022

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE): Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air LIVE Saturday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube

Your PPV recap and review of ‘WrestleMania Backlash’ will air LIVE Sunday immediately following the event

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday at 10:05PM EST on Patreon Discord Channel

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM EST on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Sunday May 15, 2022 at 8:05PM EST on YouTube

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Visit https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Beyond The Matt Podcast

Brandon Foley

Aaron Kloss

Adam Fried

Adam Garcia

AJK

Alton Ehia

AMZO

Angel Nales

Anthony Burrows

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brandon Foley

Brent Webster

Brian

Bruno Caamano

Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island Landry

Bud Ardis

Chardae Hill

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

Christopher Stephens

CM Black Pixels

Coc*boy

Craig Neuens

Crazy Cruiserweight

Crisis In The Toyverse

Cyril Daniel

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

David Peralta

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Dominic McGlynn

Dorian Carrizales

Edgar DeHostos

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

Gabriel Dukinhower

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

Jaime Vaquera

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Lynn

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Juan V Canas

Kenneth Hewlett

Kevin Rivera

KressMann

Kyle Bauer

Kyle Kaczmarski

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Narc Israel

Matt Krause

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Michael Harvey

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nathan Moyers

Nia

Omar Sumpter

Pran Fernando

Ray Gonez

RazorbackRobb

Rob Ace

Roger Rubio

Russell Zavala

Ry Baker

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Sam Boone

Sam From Detroit

Scott Taylor

Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)

Sean Howard

Sean Williams

Stel Stylianou

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tom Nelson

Tommy Pockesci

Trump’s Secret Lover

Veteran Theory

Whisperer Rob

Zack Scieslicki

Zhenya Berry

SPONSORS

BEYOND THE MATT PODCAST Live and Interactive WWE Post-Shows after every live televised event. Call in to Matt’s live show and be part of the discussion!

Live and Interactive WWE Post-Shows after every live televised event. Call in to Matt’s live show and be part of the discussion! SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)