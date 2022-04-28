Q&A w/ Don Tony 4/28/22: AEW Revamps Rankings; DON TONY D’Angelo Wants A SIT-DOWN? Jon Moxley / WWE; FTR Latest To Mimic Bret Hart Match Sequences

Q&A With Don Tony (EP64) (YouTube Members Only Live Stream) brought to you by Blue Wire (http://www.bluewirepods.com). Thank you to everyone who joined DT live. Lots of live Q&A with awesome topics of conversation.

Topics Discussed:

First Tony D’Angelo became ‘The Don’. Now he wants to have a ‘Sit-Down’? 🤔

Enough Is Enough? FTR the latest to mimic complete sequences from Bret Hart matches

Props to AEW for finally revamping the Rankings System. RIP ‘Padding the numbers for rank’

Scary moment for Bobby Lashley (he’s OK) as ring rope snaps during match on UK Tour

Sad anniversary: Seventeen years to the day that Chris Candido passed away.

DT pays tribute & shares a few personal stories involving Chris Candido

Sammy Guevara’s latest insane ladder spot (vs Scorpio Sky): When does Tony Khan step in and stop it?

Sasha Banks sexy ‘Sailor Moon’ signed pics contest during WWE SmackDown 4/29/22 Watch Party

Paul Heyman ‘Paul E Dangerously’ ECW Funko Pop now available for preorder (pics included)

W Morrissey (Big Cass) to get Eric Redbeard treatment on 5/4/22 AEW Dynamite

DT explains how WWE should bring Bayley back to TV

WWE intellectual property will likely be an issue for Jon Moxley to ever return as ‘Jon Moxley’

Expect AEW Trios Title Tournament to begin shortly after Owen Hart Tournaments complete

AEW Dynamite 4/27/22 and NXT 4/26/22 ratings breakdown

AEW Dynamite and NXT 2.0 results plus AEW Rampage 4/22/22 preview

Viking Raiders back in NXT: Will it lead to a career resurrection or slow burn to being released?

Funny: AEW hypes ‘long awaited face to face’ between Hook & Danhausen for the fifth time

Bray Wyatt will return to WWE, but at a very high price

Explaining how valuable Paul Wight, Mark Henry, Matt Hardy & others have been behind the AEW camera

Comparing Captain Lou Albano to a Roomba Vaccuum

Lots of excellent Q&A from our YouTube Channel Members

