The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP17) 4/10/22: Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns; AEW/WWE Backstage Politics; Shinjiro Otaini Seriously Injured; XPW Killafornia

Running Time: 1 Hours 47 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire

Topics Discussed:

Sending well wishes to Shinjiro Otani, who was seriously injured during a match in Japan

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns should not happen until SummerSlam or Survivor Series

When Roman Reigns is dethroned, don’t be surprised if he loses to TWO new Champions

Backstage politics and competition exists within WWE, AEW and every other promotion

Thoughts on XPW Killafornia and if XPW could have a profitable show in NY/PA 2022?

DT answers Tony Khan questioning how WWE could release Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee

Wheeler Yuta can bleed. But can he draw money?

Expect more WWE releases to occur in 2022 and some surprising names included

Would memorable classic wrestling matches have been hurt if social media existed at that time?

Predicting how AEW fans would react when home-grown stars ultimately sign with WWE

Looking back at Dixie Carter’s internal reaction when certain TNA stars left for WWE

Doubling down why Unifying any other WWE Championships will kill opportunities for others

With MSK stripped of the Titles, who will be the next NXT Tag Team Championships

When and how should The Rock and Roman Reigns set up the storyline for WrestleMania 39?

Ever question how many of One Million fans watching AEW Dynamite also watch WWE programming?

Remembering pro wrestling hotlines including Strictly ECW, Dominick Valenti and Captain Lenny!

Scott Hall is laid to rest & IWC has a problem with a photo of his friends & family at the gravesite

