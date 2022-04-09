Tags
The Don Tony Show 4/9/22: Tony Khan vs Anti-AEW Bots; Imperium SmackDown Debut Controversy; Tammy Sytch / Fatal Car Crash Update; WWE Vacates NXT Tag Titles
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com)
Topics Discussed:
- GUNTHER & Marcel Barthel debut on SmackDown amidst new ‘German’ controversy
- Roman Reigns teasing Tag Team Title Unification: WWE Storyline to cover up a tag team mess
- IWC: Shinsuke Nakamura vs Roman Reigns will be tremendous. They left out with a predictable outcome.
- Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair ‘I Quit’ Match set for WrestleMania Backlash
- Raquel Gonzalez promoted to SmackDown roster with a new ‘old’ name: Raquel Rodriguez
- WWE reintroduces Lacey Evans on SmackDown precisely how they should have years ago
- WWE SmackDown 4/8/22 results
- Split between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin is complete
- WWE Raw preview (4/11/22): Cody Rhodes vs The Miz
- Latest news on Tammy Sytch fatal car accident including information not reported
- WWE vacates NXT Tag Team Titles; new Champions to be crowned on 4/12/22 NXT episode
- Nash Carter bio removed from WWE website
- What’s next for Wes Lee: Singles run? New Tag Team Partner? Raw/SmackDown promotion?
- Tony Khan latest twitter meltdown now labels AEW detractors as bots paid by WWE
- Becky ‘Two Bots’ Lynch, Braun Strowman & others troll Tony Khan over wild ‘Bot’ accusations
- Tony Khan announces a dream match of his: Minoru Suzuki vs Samoa Joe for 4/13/22 Dynamite
- Is Tony Khan creative & match making to fulfill his booking fantasies best for AEW business?
- AEW Rampage 4/8/22 results
- Wheeler Yuta has a banger against Jon Moxley & is now labeled ‘made’ by many fans. Agree?
- Reminder: Podcast Forbidden Door: Don Tony vs Joe Cronin 4/14/22!
- Live chat & SuperChat questions answered throughout the show
