Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep128) 3/23/22: AEW Dynamite & NXT 2.0 Results; Exposing Horrendous AEW Rankings; Tony Khan Passes On Killer Kross & Scarlett?

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (3/23/2022) hosted by Don Tony and presented by Blue Wire.

Topics Discussed:

Jay Lethal Ranked #3 (Adam Cole #4): Having fun with the ridiculousness that is AEW Ranking System

Sammy Guevara owes Tony Khan a whole lot of dinners

How AEW handled Judas Theme and Daniel Garcia: The ‘Sports Entertainer’ on Dynamite

How about that GUNTHER chop to Duke Hudson: Holy Sh*t! (Clip included)

AEW Dynamite results (3/23/22)

CM Punk vs Dax Harwood have a banger match (tribute to Bret Hart / WM13 Anninversary?)

Jon Moxley / Bryan Danielson / William Regal stable now known as The Blackpool Combat Club

Holy Sh*t moment: Jeff Hardy dives almost 25 feet off a window sill! (Clip inc)

Sammy Guevara and Tai Conti pull a Paige (think NXT Title) with the TNT Championship? 🙂

NXT 2.0 results and TV rating (3/22/22)

Gigi Dolin injury + changes to NXT Stand And Deliver lineup

AEW Rampage (3/25/22) and NXT (3/29/22) previews

Honest thoughts about CYN (Control Your Narrative) & Upcoming 3/31 TX Event

Tony Khan passes up on Killer Kross and Scarlett?

Details: AEW Rampage Watch Party Friday 3/25/22 hosted by Don Tony

====

AEW Dynamite Results (3/23/22):

CM Punk def Dax Harwood

Sting, Darby Allin & The Hardys def Private Party, Butcher & Blade (Tornado 8 Man Tag Match)

Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley def Varsity Blondes

Adam Cole def Jay Lethal

Layla Hirsch def Red Velvet

Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia def John Silver & Alex Reynolds

NXT 2.0 Results (3/22/22):

Solo Sikoa def Roderick Strong (Stand and Deliver Ladder Match Qualifier)

Tony D’Angelo def Dexter Lumis

Elektra Lopez def Fallon Henley

Bron Breakker def Robert Roode

Grayson Waller def A-Kid (Stand and Deliver Ladder Match Qualifier)

The Creed Brothers def The Grizzled Young Veterans

Gunther def Duke Hudson

Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray def Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai (2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Final)

====

====

=================

===============

