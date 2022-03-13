Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP14) 3/13/22: Prayers For Scott Hall Who Is On Life Support; BIG E Update; AEW Says No To The Briscoes (For Now); Sami Zayn Gets 10,000+ Texts!
Running Time: 1 Hours 47 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com)
Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):
- 0:00 Prayers for Scott Hall, who is on life support, suffering multiple heart attacks following hip replacement surgery
- 11:36 In lighter news, Sami Zayn receives over ten thousand text messages & hundreds of missed calls
- 14:57 Tom Brady pulls a Mark Henry and announces he will play (for NFL) in 2022
- 17:07 Some AEW fans must realize ANYONE in AEW could leave for WWE in the future.
- 19:53 Live Q&A: Would Kenny Omega or CM Punk ever consider signing with WWE?
- 22:02 Any existing ROH contracts with wrestlers are not transferrable to Tony Khan’s corporation
- 26:10 DT discusses a rumored reason why AEW are not bringing in The Briscoes
- 32:40 Live Q&A: Would CM Punk ever return to WWE
- 34:34 Live Q&A: Will there ever be another mega star like Steve Austin or The Rock in WWE?
- 36:18 Live Q&A: Scorpio Sky/WWE; Deli Man/Don Tony in WWE 2K22; Pete ‘Butch’ Dunner
- 45:06 Live Q&A: DDP helping Buff Bagwell; Most WWE releases were ‘dead weight; Rey vs Dominick?
- 53:58 Live Q&A: Favorite Background Art; Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey in 2022?
- 58:31 With Big E’s injury & Xavier Woods’ return; will ‘Butch’ be ‘Dunne’ on SmackDown after match w/Kofi?
- 1:01:44 Thoughts on Natalia Markova; Big E’s in ring future; Favorite Brock Lesnar rivalry
- 1:09:34 Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch top 2021 Most Trolled Female Athletes List
- 1:15:58 Info: NXT 2.0 (3/15/22), WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage (3/18/22) Watch Parties
- 1:16:47 Live Q&A: Did Owen Hart receive criticism in 1997 for the Steve Austin neck injury
- 1:21:41 Truth behind revenue generated on YouTube from Podcasts for many channels
- 1:29:49 Showing love to Alex Abrahantes; Umaga / WWE Hall Of Fame + Show close
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP14) 3/13/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP14) 3/13/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP14) 3/13/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP14) 3/13/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 10:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air LIVE Saturday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Sunday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/dontonydtd
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
====
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!
Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony
OR
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alvaro Cornejo
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Andrew 914
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nia
- Ray Gomez
- Rob Ace
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)