Breakfast Soup RAW 03/07/2022: WWE Raw Recap; Kevin Owens Calls Out Steve Austin For WrestleMania 38; RK-BRO Regain Tag Team Titles; Vader / WWE HOF
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 29 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and Mish
Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):
- 0:00 Show open
- 1:26 Kevin Owens calls out Steve Austin for the most stupendous Kevin Owens Show at WrestleMania 38!
- 10:28 RK-Bro win Tag Team Titles & that Chad Gable Moonsault met with an RKO Outta Nowhere: Holy F’N Sh*t!
- 18:55 Vader elected to 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame; Mick Foley is the only person who should induct him in
- 28:02 Bron Breakker makes WWE Raw in-ring debut
- 30:12 Injury updates: Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Sammy Guevara & Isiah Kassidy from AEW Revolution
- 32:45 Raw recap: Alpha Acadamy vs RK-Bro vs Rollins / Owens
- 41:20 Raw recap: Dana Brooke vs Tamina + Miz, Logan Paul & Jerry Lawler ‘Homecoming Party’
- 47:17 Raw recap: Breakker/Ciampa vs Roode/Ziggler + Omos enters Ahmed Johnson Promo Territory!
- 51:00 Continuing the argument for MVP being the Manager for Omos
- 54:23 Raw recap: Omos vs Apollo + Edge Promo + Kevin Owens Promo: Has a WrestleMania ‘idea’
- 1:00:55 Raw recap: Brock/Roman MSG Segment + Rhea/Liv vs Zelina/Carmella
- 1:03:33 Mish makes a great argument for Pat McAfee vs Corey Graves at WrestleMania 38
- 1:05:37 Raw recap: Balor vs Theory + Bianca/Becky recap + DT reminder about Bianca’s Hair!
- 1:12:44 Raw recap: Kevin Owens invites Steve Austin for Kevin Owens Show at WrestleMania 38
- 1:13:45 Updated lineups for WrestleMania 38 Night One and Night Two
- 1:15:45 Cedric Alexander works double duty: WWE Main Event results 3/7/22
- 1:16:28 AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown 3/4/22 ratings
- 1:17:14 NXT Roadblock and AEW Dynamite previews
- 1:18:00 Cheap Plug: Don Tony hosting NXT Roadblock ‘Watch Party’!
- 1:23:13 Show close
WWE Raw Results (03/07/2022):
- RK-Bro def Alpha Academy (c) and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens (New RAW Tag Team Champions)
- Dana Brooke (c) def Tamina (24/7 Championship)
- Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa def Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
- Omos def Apollo Crews
- Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan def Zelina & Carmella (c) (Non-Title, added to WM Tag Title Match)
- Finn Balor (c) def Austin Theory by DQ (Non-Title Match)
