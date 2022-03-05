The Don Tony Show 3/5/22: Great Week For Triple H Guys; Latest Cody Rhodes Click Bait; Pat McAfee WrestleMania 38 Opponent Revealed; Vince McMahon Interview

Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):

0:00 Show open and preview

4:06 Pretty good week for Triple H Guys: Ricochet wins Finn Balor wins US Title + IC Title

5:26 Ricochet wins IC Title – so Johnny Knoxville does not at WrestleMania 38

11:24 More WWE revisionist history: Ronda Rousey will be the first woman to submit Charlotte Flair 😅

21:08 Latest click bait reports about Cody Rhodes and his ‘current WWE status’

28:55 How about all that click bait Vince McMahon, at 76 y/o, was wrestling at WrestleMania 38

31:08 As DT + The Family expected all along: Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory is set for WrestleMania 38

32:49 Recap of Vince McMahon’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show

42:15 ‘Dead Weight’: Vince McMahon triggers IWC when discussing decision making in a publicly traded world

46:11 Erick Redbeard (Rowan) returns to AEW and is added to Revolution PPV

49:15 Remember this statement: AEW Contracts will be drastically restructured by 2023/2024.

1:02:04 DT discusses the main reason why agenda biased IWC hated the Vince McMahon interview

1:13:58 Austin Theory needs to show up at Pat McAfee Show, attack Pat, trash the studio & take selfies

1:14:45 Vince McMahon talks WWE working thru Covid-19 and his own health

1:22:34 AEW Rampage 3/4/22 recap + Props to AEW for having rematches

1:25:45 Coincidence? AEW doing a much better job pushing larger wrestlers after Cody Rhodes exits AEW

1:33:23 Final card: AEW Revolution 2022 PPV

1:39:04 WWE SmackDown 3/4/22 recap

1:47:29 WWE needs to address Sonya DeVille and Naomi’s Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania

1:52:26 It’s confirmed: DT to host WWE/NXT Watch Parties starting with NXT Roadblock 3/8/22!

2:06:20 AEW Dynamite 3/2/22 rating scores surprisingly low + Picture proof why you can’t blame it on Russia / Ukraine news

2:20:00 Show close

