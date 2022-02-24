Don Tony vs Solomonster: The Podcast Forbidden Door Is Knocked Off Its Hinges! Cesaro Leaves WWE; Jeff Hardy Spoils AEW Signing; ECW / RAW Anniversary

The Podcast Forbidden Door is knocked off its hinges! For the first time ever, Don Tony goes one on one with the great Jason Solomon of Solomonster Sounds Off! An incredible show with some outstanding discussion. Many thanks to our live audience who enhanced the conversation to another level. Lots of wrestling news discussed (see topics below). We hope you enjoy this special episode of The Don Tony Show, brought to you by Blue Wire. Running Time: 2 Hours 33 Minutes

Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):

0:00 Show open

3:22 Twenty five year anniversary of the night ECW invaded Monday Night Raw!

7:39 Our thoughts are with Ukraine, especially the innocent people and families affected.

9:30 Cesaro gone from WWE after contract negotiations with WWE fall apart

20:48 Where should Cesaro go next (if he can’t work out a deal with WWE)?

26:25 Jeff Hardy: “I’m going to AEW and I’m so excited”

28:03 Ratings: NXT 2/22/22 and AEW Dynamite 2/23/22 with big double-digit gains

28:53 MJF’s Bullying & Anti-Semitic promo: Swerve coming on 3/2 Dynamite?

36:10 Brian Cage staying with AEW: Why would Tony Khan rollover his contract?

44:44 Ric Flair reveals he & Wendy Barlow were never married & the wedding ceremony was fake

49:27 WWE Legends House 2: Who would you cast for the show?

53:28 Ric Flair spotted with 28-year-old Florida resident: Business? Pleasure? Or both?

56:48 Q&A: DT/Solomonster history + DT/Solomonster signs in Saudi Arabia, Control The Narrative Wrestling promotion

1:09:03 One question DT/Solomonster would ask Vince McMahon that he must answer truthfully

1:18:29 Q&A + Should multiple wrestlers induct Undertaker into WWE Hall of Fame?

1:36:24 Booker T on IWC noise over Brock Lesnar ‘beating every WWE African American Champion’

1:41:55 Lots of fun Chat and Superchat Q&A answered by Don Tony and Solomonster

2:29:02 Tony Khan, it’s time to retire the ‘Forbidden Door’ references + show close

====

