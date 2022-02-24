Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Don Tony vs Solomonster: The Podcast Forbidden Door Is Knocked Off Its Hinges! Cesaro Leaves WWE; Jeff Hardy Spoils AEW Signing; ECW / RAW Anniversary
The Podcast Forbidden Door is knocked off its hinges! For the first time ever, Don Tony goes one on one with the great Jason Solomon of Solomonster Sounds Off! An incredible show with some outstanding discussion. Many thanks to our live audience who enhanced the conversation to another level. Lots of wrestling news discussed (see topics below). We hope you enjoy this special episode of The Don Tony Show, brought to you by Blue Wire. Running Time: 2 Hours 33 Minutes
Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):
- 0:00 Show open
- 3:22 Twenty five year anniversary of the night ECW invaded Monday Night Raw!
- 7:39 Our thoughts are with Ukraine, especially the innocent people and families affected.
- 9:30 Cesaro gone from WWE after contract negotiations with WWE fall apart
- 20:48 Where should Cesaro go next (if he can’t work out a deal with WWE)?
- 26:25 Jeff Hardy: “I’m going to AEW and I’m so excited”
- 28:03 Ratings: NXT 2/22/22 and AEW Dynamite 2/23/22 with big double-digit gains
- 28:53 MJF’s Bullying & Anti-Semitic promo: Swerve coming on 3/2 Dynamite?
- 36:10 Brian Cage staying with AEW: Why would Tony Khan rollover his contract?
- 44:44 Ric Flair reveals he & Wendy Barlow were never married & the wedding ceremony was fake
- 49:27 WWE Legends House 2: Who would you cast for the show?
- 53:28 Ric Flair spotted with 28-year-old Florida resident: Business? Pleasure? Or both?
- 56:48 Q&A: DT/Solomonster history + DT/Solomonster signs in Saudi Arabia, Control The Narrative Wrestling promotion
- 1:09:03 One question DT/Solomonster would ask Vince McMahon that he must answer truthfully
- 1:18:29 Q&A + Should multiple wrestlers induct Undertaker into WWE Hall of Fame?
- 1:36:24 Booker T on IWC noise over Brock Lesnar ‘beating every WWE African American Champion’
- 1:41:55 Lots of fun Chat and Superchat Q&A answered by Don Tony and Solomonster
- 2:29:02 Tony Khan, it’s time to retire the ‘Forbidden Door’ references + show close
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 2/24/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 2/24/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 2/24/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 2/24/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 26, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 27, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 28, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air Tuesday March 1, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday March 2, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- A special episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday March 3, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/dontonydtd
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
====
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!
Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony
OR
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alvaro Cornejo
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Andrew 914
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nia
- Ray Gomez
- Rob Ace
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)