Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep124) 2/23/22: Pat McAfee Shoots On Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE; AEW Signs Buddy Matthews (Murphy); AEW Dynamite + NXT Recaps

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (2/23/2022) hosted by Don Tony

Topics Discussed (Time Stamps): 0:00 Opening thoughts on AEW Dynamite

2:39 Buddy Matthews (Murphy) signs with AEW, makes debut & joins the House Of Black

5:49 Thoughts and prayers for Bryan Clark (Adam Bomb), who’s Mom passed away

7:08 Pat McAfee shoots on Cody Rhodes returning to WWE

10:40 Flashback April 2021: Cody Rhodes claims Pat McAfee is looking for a job with AEW

16:05 WWE should have Cody Rhodes’ return the night after WrestleMania 38 on Raw

16:52 Dynamite Hour 1 recap

20:30 Random observation: Does AEW ever run instant replays during Dynamite?

21:51 Tony Khan trying to push a narrative that AEW is not NOT a sports entertainment company?

24:20 AEW Battle Royal on Dynamite: Great for live attendance, not so much for home viewers

31:30 Storytime with Hangman Page spoiled by Bobby Fish’ mouth

36:12 Storytime with MJF: Making the Anti-Semitic Plainview High School Football Team

47:20 Penta Dark returns, wins with a fruit rollup

52:18 Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho set for Revolution PPV

56:14 Dynamite Hour 2 Recap

1:02:32 AEW Rampage 2/25 & Dynamite 3/2 previews

1:03:41 NXT 2.0 recap

1:04:37 Thoughts on Nikkita Lyons NXT debut, Dante Chen, Lash Legend

1:14:00 Level Up 2/25 + NXT 3/1 preview: Dunne vs Hayes / GUNTHER vs Sikoa / Ziggler & Roode vs Ciampa & Breakker

1:15:05 Ratings: AEW Rampage 2/18 + AEW is about to get Swerved

1:18:56 WWE planning Women’s Raw/SmackDown crossover with NXT

1:21:05 Upper Deck launches AEW Keith Lee trading card

1:23:44 The Don Tony Show w/Jason Solomonster THU 2/24/22 at 8:05PM!

1:25:23 Q&A + Show close AEW Dynamite Results (2/23/22): Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish win Tag Team Battle Royale (Added to 3-Way Tag Title Match at Revolution)

Penta El Zero Miedo & PAC def Malakai Black and Brody King

Ricky Starks def 10 (Face Of The Revolution Qualifier)

Jade Cargill (c) def The Bunny (TBS Title Match)

Bryan Danielson def Daniel Garcia NXT 2.0 Results (2/22/22): Grayson Waller def LA Knight

Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray def Lash Legend & Amari Miller (Round 1: Dusty Tag Team Classic)

Duke Hudson def Dante Chen

Cameron Grimes def Trick Williams

Nikkita Lyons def Kayla Inlay

Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter def Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley (Round 1: Dusty Tag Team Classic)

Dolph Ziggler def Tommaso Ciampa (#1 Contenders Match)

====

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

A special episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ with guest Jason Solomonster will air Thursday February 24, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 26, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 27, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 28, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air Tuesday February 29, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday February 30, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST

====

RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES' ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you'll gain access to all episodes of 'Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show' from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as 'Breakfast Soup' hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, 'Castle Chronicles' hosted by Kevin Castle, 'Blah Blah Blah' hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

