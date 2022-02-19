Tags
WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Review: Brock Lesnar Regains WWE Championship; Lita vs Becky Lynch; Roman Reigns vs Goldberg; Steve Austin vs Kevin Owens At WrestleMania 38?
Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar: ‘Title For Title’ set for WrestleMania 38. Seeds planted with Seth Rollins inadvertently costing Bobby Lashley the WWE Championship? Should Steve Austin vs Kevin Owens be a one-on-one match or a ‘Kevin Owens Show’ segment at WrestleMania 38? Who was The Miz teasing to appear at 2/21/22 WWE Raw? Many think it could be Cody Rhodes. Our live audience mentioned Logan Paul. DT wishes it would be John Morrison. We discuss these scenarios and much more during your WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Recap and Review hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com).
WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2022 RESULTS:
- REY MYSTERIO def THE MIZ (Kickoff Match)
- ROMAN REIGNS def GOLDBERG (WWE Universal Championship)
- BIANCA BELAIR def LIV MORGAN, RHEA RIPLEY, BIANCA BELAIR, DOUDROP, NIKKI A.S.H and ALEXA BLISS (Elimination Chamber Match, Faces Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 38)
- RONDA ROUSEY and NAOMI def CHARLOTTE FLAIR and SONYA DEVILLE
- DREW MCINTYRE def MADCAP MOSS (Falls Count Anywhere)
- BECKY LYNCH (c) def LITA (Raw Women’s Championship)
- BROCK LESNAR def BOBBY LASHLEY, SETH ROLLINS, AUSTIN THEORY, RIDDLE and AJ STYLES (Elimination Chamber Match and NEW WWE Champion)
- Note: The Usos vs Viking Raiders was scrapped due to time constraints.
