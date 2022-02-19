The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP12) 2/20/22: Undertaker 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame; Bobby Lashley Injured, Off WrestleMania 38; The Miz / Logan Paul Rumors

Running Time: 1 Hours 39 Minutes

Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):

0:00 Show open

1:37 When Worlds Collide: Jason Solomonster joins DT for a special episode 2/24/22 8:05PM.

4:28 Bobby Lashley injured, needs shoulder surgery and will likely be off WrestleMania 38

10:24 With Lashley injury, WWE escapes criticism for Brock Lesnar regaining WWE Championship

14:06 With Lashley injury, who does Seth Rollins face at WrestleMania 38?

16:14 If WWE has no interest with Brandi Rhodes, why isn’t she trying to negotiate a new deal with AEW?

21:13 Undertaker announced for 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame

26:17 Should Undertaker go into 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame alone with no other inductees?

30:06 Who does Don Tony want, and who should induct Undertaker into WWE Hall Of Fame?

36:52 The $144 ESPN Blu-Ray set DT almost threw away

40:40 Live Q&A: Cody vs Orton Feud.. Riddle: Future WWE Champion; Respect for Madcap Moss

42:50 Live Q&A: What wrestler would you want to meet that you’ve never met before?

45:27 Live Q&A: Should MITB return at WrestleMania.. Cody leaving AEW is not a storyline

50:34 Rumor: The Miz and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38

55:12 Ring Of Honor? Tony Khan teasing a major surprise for AEW but didn’t mention a ‘forbidden door’

59:17 Live Q&A: Lack of buzz for AEW Champion Hangman page.. Why the Baron Corbin hate?

1:06:26 Live Q&A: Brock vs Roman at WM38: Who Wins?.. Should NXT 2.0 remain on USA Network?

1:14:56 Shout out to former ECW/MLW ring announcer: Steven DeAngelis

1:20:04 Live Q&A: NXT 2.0 returning to house shows.. Bret Hart: Better heel or babyface?

1:26:39 DT wants some DaMandyz Donutz.. Remembering Daffney and Nicole Bass (RIP)

1:29:20 Live Q&A: Tony Khan addicted to Social Media?

1:30:41 Live Q&A: EC3 & Adam Scherr launching a new wrestling promotion

1:32:08 Reason why WWF originally brought in Nicole Bass

1:35:20 Show close

====

=================

===============

