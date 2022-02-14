Tags
Breakfast Soup RAW 02/14/2022: WWE Raw Review | WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Predictions | Alexa Bliss Added To Chamber Match | RIP Referee Mickie Jay Henson (59)
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 30 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Topics discussed (Time stamps):
- 0:00 Show open; Riddle goes Animal House; & the song is really called The Riddle Song Lullaby!
- 3:31 Former WWE & WCW referee Mickie Jay Henson passes away (59)
- 7:01 Final Raw (2/14/22) before Elimination Chamber recap and review
- 9:40 The ‘Trade’ between SmackDown (received Big E) & Raw (???) is about to be completed
- 12:22 Alexa Bliss added to the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match
- 20:46 Reggie finally turns on Dana Brooke and regains WWE 24/7 Championship
- 25:13 Yes, Brock Lesnar knows how to take a selfie!
- 32:16 Tommaso Ciampa appears on Raw to further feud with Dolph Ziggler
- 37:37 Kevin Owens vs Steve Austin? WWE sends another WrestleMania ‘feeler’ to Steve Austin (Fightful Report)
- 46:56 Becky Lynch vs Lita Contract Signing with more WrestleMania seeds planted
- 50:07 Rhea Ripley wrestles a fun 44 minutes on Raw (in a losing effort)
- 56:45 WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Predictions
- 58:23 EC: Rey Mysterio vs The Miz
- 59:22 EC: Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss
- 1:00:23 EC: The Usos (c) vs Viking Raiders
- 1:01:16 EC: Becky Lynch (c) vs Lita
- 1:03:37 EC: Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville
- 1:05:00 EC: Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Alexa Bliss
- 1:09:57 EC: Roman Reigns (c) vs Goldberg
- 1:12:55 EC: Bobby Lashley (c) vs Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins vs Austin Theory vs Riddle vs AJ Styles
- 1:21:52 The Week In Ratings: AEW, WWE & Impact Wrestling
- 1:23:06 Better opportunity for CM Punk in 2022: WWE or AEW?
- 1:26:10 Could and should MVP turn on Bobby Lashley + show close
WWE Raw Results (2/14/22):
- Street Profits def Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
- Damian Priest (c) def AJ Styles (US Title Match)
- Omos def Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
- Bianca Belair won Gauntlet Match (Enters last in Elimination Chamber Match)
- Reggie def Dana Brooke (c) (New 24/7 Champion)
- Alpha Academy def Rey & Dominik Mysterio
- Seth Rollins def Randy Orton
WWE Main Event Results (2/14/22):
- Tommaso Ciampa def T-Bar
- Veer Mahaan def Apollo Crews
CLICK HERE to listen to BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 2/14/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 2/14/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 02/14/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 02/14/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air February 15, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air February 16, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday February 17, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your PPV review of ‘WWE Elimination Chamber 2022’ will air Saturday February 19, 2022 at 3:30PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 19, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 20, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 21, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
====
=================
===============
