Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep122) 2/9/22: AEW Dynamite Review: Keith Lee Is All Elite | Jon Moxley & CM Punk vs FTR | Page vs Archer | Dolph Ziggler Joins NXT | Unboxing Hobby Box 2021 AEW Trading Cards
Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):
- 2:19 Switchblade Jay White sorta kicks the Forbidden Door open on Dynamite
- 4:00 DT is gifted a Hobby Box of 2021 AEW Upper Deck cards (unboxing at end of the show)
- 6:38 Keith Lee is All Elite! Honest thoughts on his in ring debut & how far he can go in AEW
- 14:40 Thoughts on Adam Cole vs Hangman Page for AEW World Title at Revolution
- 16:18 Tony Khan: GREAT job hyping Forbidden Doors. HORRIBLE job hyping AEW World Champion
- 21:07 AEW Dynamite 2/9/22 recap
- 22:22 A.Q.A (formerly Zaida Ramier in NXT) makes AEW debut (vs Jade Cargill)
- 29:13 Sammy Guevara quits Inner Circle, Santana & Ortiz vs Jericho & Hagar hyped for 2/16 Dynamite
- 37:47 CM Punk & Jon Moxley vs FTR was a banger
- 44:37 Mia Yim? Toni Storm? DT wants someone new in AEW to beat Serena Deeb’s ‘Five Minute Challenge’
- 46:40 Hangman Page vs Lance Archer had a wild bloody brawl that deserved much more hype
- 56:40 AEW Rampage 2/11/22 & Dynamite 2/16/22 previews
- 1:01:53 Dolph Ziggler, just as AJ Styles’ appearance in NXT receives high praise from DT
- 1:06:15 NXT 2.0 2/8/22 recap
- 1:14:00 NXT Vengeance Day (2/15/22) Predictions
- 1:20:10 Bryan Danielson is the second inductee into 2022 Ring Of Honor Hall of Fame
- 1:22:40 Showing love to ROH Doug Gentry (RIP)
- 1:23:40 DT opens a pack of 2021 AEW Dynamite Trading Cards from a Hobby Box
- 1:32:30 Impromptu show break due to a scam phone call
- 1:40:20 Epic Fail? DT unboxes an entire Hobby Box of 2021 AEW Dynamite Trading Cards
- 1:58:35 Show close
AEW Dynamite Results (2/9/22):
- Wardlow def The Blade
- Keith Lee def Isiah Kassidy (Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match)
- CM Punk and Jon Moxley def FTR
- Jade Cargill (c) def A.Q.A (Open Challenge for TBS Title)
- Serena Deeb def Katie Arquette (Five Minute Rookie Challenge)
- Hangman Page (c) def Lance Archer (Texas Death Match for AEW World Title)
NXT 2.0 Results (2/8/22):
- Creed Brothers def GYV (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals)
- Tiffany Stratton def Wendy Choo
- Pete Dunne def Draco Anthony
- LA Knight def Sanga
- Sarray def Dakota Kai
- MSK def Edris Enofe & Malik Blade (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals)
- Mandy Rose (c) def Kay Lee Ray (NXT Women’s Championship)
CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/2/22 Episode 121 online
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/2/22 Episode 121
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/9/22 Episode 122
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/9/22 Episode 122
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/9/22 Episode 122
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows
