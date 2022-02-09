Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep122) 2/9/22: AEW Dynamite Review: Keith Lee Is All Elite | Jon Moxley & CM Punk vs FTR | Page vs Archer | Dolph Ziggler Joins NXT | Unboxing Hobby Box 2021 AEW Trading Cards

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (2/9/2022) hosted by Don Tony a n d p r e s e n t e d b y Blue Wire ( w w w . b l u e w i r e p o d s . c o m ) .

Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps): 2:19 Switchblade Jay White sorta kicks the Forbidden Door open on Dynamite

4:00 DT is gifted a Hobby Box of 2021 AEW Upper Deck cards (unboxing at end of the show)

6:38 Keith Lee is All Elite! Honest thoughts on his in ring debut & how far he can go in AEW

14:40 Thoughts on Adam Cole vs Hangman Page for AEW World Title at Revolution

16:18 Tony Khan: GREAT job hyping Forbidden Doors. HORRIBLE job hyping AEW World Champion

21:07 AEW Dynamite 2/9/22 recap

22:22 A.Q.A (formerly Zaida Ramier in NXT) makes AEW debut (vs Jade Cargill)

29:13 Sammy Guevara quits Inner Circle, Santana & Ortiz vs Jericho & Hagar hyped for 2/16 Dynamite

37:47 CM Punk & Jon Moxley vs FTR was a banger

44:37 Mia Yim? Toni Storm? DT wants someone new in AEW to beat Serena Deeb’s ‘Five Minute Challenge’

46:40 Hangman Page vs Lance Archer had a wild bloody brawl that deserved much more hype

56:40 AEW Rampage 2/11/22 & Dynamite 2/16/22 previews

1:01:53 Dolph Ziggler, just as AJ Styles’ appearance in NXT receives high praise from DT

1:06:15 NXT 2.0 2/8/22 recap

1:14:00 NXT Vengeance Day (2/15/22) Predictions

1:20:10 Bryan Danielson is the second inductee into 2022 Ring Of Honor Hall of Fame

1:22:40 Showing love to ROH Doug Gentry (RIP)

1:23:40 DT opens a pack of 2021 AEW Dynamite Trading Cards from a Hobby Box

1:32:30 Impromptu show break due to a scam phone call

1:40:20 Epic Fail? DT unboxes an entire Hobby Box of 2021 AEW Dynamite Trading Cards

1:58:35 Show close AEW Dynamite Results (2/9/22): Wardlow def The Blade

Keith Lee def Isiah Kassidy (Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match)

CM Punk and Jon Moxley def FTR

Jade Cargill (c) def A.Q.A (Open Challenge for TBS Title)

Serena Deeb def Katie Arquette (Five Minute Rookie Challenge)

Hangman Page (c) def Lance Archer (Texas Death Match for AEW World Title) NXT 2.0 Results (2/8/22): Creed Brothers def GYV (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals)

Tiffany Stratton def Wendy Choo

Pete Dunne def Draco Anthony

LA Knight def Sanga

Sarray def Dakota Kai

MSK def Edris Enofe & Malik Blade (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals)

Mandy Rose (c) def Kay Lee Ray (NXT Women’s Championship)

