Breakfast Soup RAW 02/7/2022: WWE Raw Review; WWE Shooshes Kurt Angle; Women’s Elimination Chamber Match Announced; Keith Lee + Mia Yim Get Married; 2K22 Video Game News

RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 37 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and Mish

Topics discussed (Time stamps):

0:00 WWE Raw 2/7/22 review

1:46 Kevin Owens cheered big by live WWE audience is something that has been building for weeks

6:40 Entertaining night for MVP, but Bobby Lashley was more like ‘The Almighty Mumble Mouth’

13:38 Becky Lynch & Lita confrontation building to Elimination Chamber was excellent

16:27 With all the recent cuts, WWE creative is focused on building quality over quantity

23:03 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match announced to determine Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania opponent

29:10 What is missing from the Alexa Bliss ‘Anger Management’ segments? Dr Shelby

38:45 RKBro vs Alpha Academy ‘Quiz Bowl’ was much better than many expected

50:05 Reggie and Dana Brooke tease a romantic kiss on Raw

52:24 WrestleMania 38 fantasy match idea: Damian Priest vs Bad Bunny

59:08 Video sneak peek at WWE 2K22 featuring the current roster, legends and hall of famers

1:04:43 Shoosh: WWE creative pulls the plug on a Kurt Angle return – for now

1:17:33 Veer Mahaan (retro pic included) is on his way to Raw!

1:19:21 Congratulations to Keith Lee & Mia Yim who married over the weekend!

1:21:04 Ratings News: Impact Wrestling tanks; double digit drops for AEW Dynamite & Rampage

1:22:23 NXT 2/8/22 preview on Syfy; Women’s title match to air commercial-free

1:23:40 Attempting to reassure anxious fans that Big E will be fine and regain the Title in 2022

1:30:48 Podcast Forbidden Door kicked open: Special Guest Jason Solomonster joins Don Tony on 2/24/22

1:32:20 Show close

WWE Raw Results (2/7/2022):

RKBro def Alpha Academy (Quiz Bowl)

Alpha Academy def Street Profits

AJ Styles def Damian Priest (Championship Contenders Match)

Dominik Mysterio def The Miz

Bianca Belair def Nikki A.S.H

Kevin Owens def Austin Theory

Doudrop def Liv Morgan

Riddle def Seth Rollins by DQ

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens def RKBro

WWE Main Event Results (2/7/2022):

Veer def T-Bar

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode def Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

=================

====

===============

