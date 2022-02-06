Tags
The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP10) 2/6/22: Sasha Banks + Bayley Regaining Tag Team Titles; Rollins vs Owens At WrestleMania 38; Bully Ray Removed From Tony Khan / Busted Open Segments?
Hosted by Don Tony
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ presented by BlueWire (https://www.bluewirepods.com/podcasts) is a live chat and call-in show hosted by Don Tony. On this show, you can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. This was another fun episode with lots of live calls and chat conversation.
Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):
- 0:00 Show open + DT recommended: Ember Smart Mug 2 (Keeps coffee hot for hours!)
- 3:35 Birthday wishes to JDFromNY, who turns 40!
- 4:48 Finally: First ever ‘DONversation’ streams live 2/24/22 (tentative): DT’s first guest: Jason Solomonster!
- 8:37 Bully Ray removed from Busted Open segments that feature Tony Khan?
- 18:05 Sasha Banks and Bayley regaining WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38?
- 26:30 Kurt Angle joins Shane McMahon, recently dissed by WWE creative
- 33:30 DT explains why Mandy Rose is the perfect choice as the current NXT Women’s Champion
- 38:25 Hawk (LOD) Impression, Alpha Academy Otis vs Loveable Otis, Hobbs/Otis Tag Team?
- 43:05 Dolph Ziggler’s WWE value in 2021 + will Gronk ever return to WWE
- 44:55 DT still feels Pat McAfee’s in ring performance is a step above Bad Bunny
- 48:50 Remembering Bam Bam Bigelow & how much he loved facing Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania XI
- 54:52 Better Big Man: Bam Bam Bigelow, Big Boss Man or Big Van Vader?
- 1:01:10 DT explains why he gave up with getting Verified on Twitter years ago
- 1:11:15 Live call: WWE’s lack of love for 80’s Womens Wrestling
- 1:17:07 Live call: Serious discussion about Putin threatening ‘military conflict’ and invading Ukraine
- 1:24:45 Live call: Why hasn’t Metallica performed a Super Bowl Halftime Show?
- 1:33:23 Live call: Making the argument that Sasha Banks is the top Woman in Wrestling
- 1:39:30 Live call: Amongst all the recent releases, Killer Kross has the biggest chip on his shoulder
- 1:47:05 Bigger star in ten years: MJF or Austin Theory?
- 1:48:50 Seth Rollins’ only opponent at WrestleMania 38 should be Kevin Owens
- 1:55:05 Why the claims floating around that morale is down within WWE & NXT may not be true
- 2:01:38 Show close
Enjoy the show! ☕
====
====
=================
