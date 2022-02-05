Tags
The Don Tony Show 2/5/22: Nia Jax Knows Unvaccinated Athletes With Covid Cards; Major AEW Debut Teased; Goldberg Final WWE Match Set Against Roman Reigns
Running Time: 2 Hours 16 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com)
Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):
- 2:30 Tony Khan teasing a major ‘Forbidden Door’ AEW free agent signing at 2/9/22 Dynamite
- 8:30 Keith Lee, Jeff Hardy, Killer Kross, Windham, Johnny Gargano: Which will debut on 2/9/22 Dynamite?
- 21:39 Don Tony makes the argument for Mustafa Ali as his fantasy pick to debut on 2/9/22 AEW Dynamite
- 29:22 Nia Jax says she knows unvaccinated athletes who obtained Covid-19 cards from Physicians
- 41:24 Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte set for WrestleMania 38 (as if there was ever any doubt)
- 47:31 Goldberg’s final WWE match under contract will be Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber
- 58:35 The straight up creative truth about the Shane McMahon WWE story
- 1:06:24 Daughter of Santino Marella, Bianca Carelli, signs with WWE (pics including)
- 1:15:30 How the sausage is made: Mickie James’ Royal Rumble appearance came with ‘caveats’
- 1:20:00 AEW Rampage 2/4/22 recap and review
- 1:21:20 Adam Cole vs Hangman Page (c) for AEW World Championship at Revolution PPV
- 1:32:48 WWE SmackDown 2/4/22 recap and review
- 1:51:30 Impromptu Q&A inc: Edge/Keto Cereal, Kurt Angle Foods LLC, Tony Luke’s Cheesesteaks
- 1:55:08 Impromptu Q&A inc: Ronda Rousey / Wrestling IWC, Pink Floyd, Joe Rogan Podcasts
- 1:57:30 Impromptu Q&A inc: Brodie Lee/WWE HOF, Bray Wyatt WWE return, TBS/TNT happy with AEW?
- 2:02:30 Impromptu Q&A inc: Would WWE consider selling? Thoughts on Jim Cornette & Brian Last
- 2:06:27 Show close
====
=================
====
===============
