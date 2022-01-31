Breakfast Soup RAW 01/31/2022: WWE Raw Recap | Ronda Rousey Raw Return | Lita vs Becky Lynch & Bobby Lashley WWE Title Defense Set For Elimination Chamber

RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 47 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and Mish Topics discussed (Time stamps): 0:00 Some liked it, some hated it. A very diverse fan reaction to 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

11:09 Latest fake, agenda driven news: Shane McMahon ‘receives major heat’ from Royal Rumble

15:30 DT/Mish WrestleMania 38 match ideas: Kurt Angle vs Chad Gable or ‘Gable vs Gable’

19:50 WWE Raw 1/31/22 recap and review

24:56 WWE plants major WrestleMania 38 seeds for Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens on Raw

29:46 Bobby Lashley to defend WWE Championship inside Elimination Chamber

34:48 Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles & Austin Theory vs Bobby Lashley set for Elimination Chamber Match

39:09 Lita vs Becky Lynch for WWE Raw Women’s Championship set for Elimination Chamber

43:02 Ronda Rousey returns to Raw, gets into it with Becky Lynch, will appear on 2/4/22 SmackDown

46:25 Charlotte Flair is the ideal opponent against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38

49:10 Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns confirmed for WrestleMania 38 with a Championship twist teased

51:35 Many fans want to see Omos to challenge Bobby Lashley for WWE Championship at WrestleMania

57:56: Could Alexa Bliss end up tearing the head off the fake Lilly Doll?

1:00:09 Condolences to Shotzi Blackheart, whose Dad passed away

1:10:00 Pondering what the Women’s Match will be at Elimination Chamber

1:12:48 Rey Mysterio vs AJ Styles have a fun match on Raw

1:15:40 ‘Forbidden Door’ ideas involving a WWE star showing up on Impact Wrestling

1:20:26 Impact Wrestling’s ratings rebound continues: Up 130% and six straight weeks of growth

1:24:40 The Month in Ratings for January 2022: WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling

1:28:07 AEW Dynamite 2/2/22 preview

1:28:52 Matt Hardy confirms what The Family felt all along: Jeff Hardy was burned out & NOT under the influence

1:39:25 Winner of YouTube 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Predictions Contest and show close

WWE Raw Results (1/31/2022): Rhea Ripley def Nikki A.S.H

The Miz def Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory def Kevin Owens (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)

Angelo Dawkins def Dolph Ziggler

Chad Gable def Riddle (Scooter Race)

Riddle def Otis (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)

Bianca Belair def Carmella

AJ Styles def Rey Mysterio (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match) WWE Main Event Results (1/31/2022): Veer Mahaan def Akira Tozawa

Liv Morgan def Doudrop 📺Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 1/31/22): WWE SmackDown 1/28/22: 2,217,000 (-1.7%)

AEW Rampage 1/28/22: 601K (+1.2%)

Impact Wrestling 1/20/22: 182K (+44.4%)

AEW Dynamite 1/26/22: 1,100,000 (+6.6%)

NXT 2.0 1/25/22: 593K (+1.1%)

WWE Raw 1/24/22: 1,766,000 (+9.2%)

CLICK HERE to listen to BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/31/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/31/2022

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/31/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 01/31/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 01/31/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air Tuesday February 1, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday February 2, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday February 3, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 5, 2022 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 6, 2022 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 7, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!

Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony

OR

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brandon Blake-Scott

Brandon McIntire

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CJ Uehara

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

Jacob Esten

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Lee Friel

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Mark Israel

Matt Dasindavid

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Michael Westphal

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Phatty 316

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Super Dickk

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Trevor Badger

Whisperer Rob

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)