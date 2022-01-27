Tags
Q&A w/ Don Tony 1/27/22: 1970’s Flashback: When Wrestling Magazines Posted Home Addresses of Child Pen Pals; AEW Signs Danhausen; MLB Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022
Q&A With Don Tony (EP54) (YouTube Members Only Live Stream) brought to you by Blue Wire (http://www.bluewirepods.com). Thank you to everyone who joined DT live. Lots of live Q&A with awesome topics of conversation. Running Time: 2 Hours 10 Minutes.
- Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):
- 0:00 Show open
- 1:40 DT makes a great counterpoint about claims AEW will let contracts expire to resolve the bloating roster problem
- 8:38 Don Tony’s honest thoughts about Danhausen signing with All Elite Wrestling
- 17:19 Not only does Don Tony now enjoy Jim Cornette’s Podcasts, but so does DT’s fiancé.
- 19:25 Lots of buzz about Shane McMahon in 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Match AND more!
- 27:25 Disappointing health update from the Matriarch of the DT household
- 30:05 Looking back at 70’s Wrestling Magazines posting home addresses of preteen wrestling pen pals
- 40:50 DT explains why some older stars will remain in NXT 2.0
- 47:46 After trending on Twitter 1/26/22, Johnny Gargano comments on returning to wrestling
- 52:13 Mercedes Martinez will be the next fans will now claim MIA from AEW TV (weeks after we noticed)
- 54:27 Chris Jericho vs Eddie Kingston at AEW Revolution?
- 57:12 AEW Dynamite 1/26/22 rating increases and continues the streak across AEW, WWE/NXT & Impact
- 1:02:05 Looking at the Insane prices AEW and Upper Deck are charging for AEW signed photos
- 1:28:30 Thoughts on 2022 MLB Hall Of Fame voting & why it’s seriously hurting support for the game
- 1:36:39 Early preview of the 2023 thru 2026 MLB Hall Of Fame Balloting (First Year Eligible)
- 1:44:16 DT breaks down excellent interview between Sports Business Journal and Nick Khan
- 1:52:58 Another interview w/Nick Khan & once again Triple H ‘demotion’ alleged by others is not a topic.
- 1:58:59 Show close
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your PPV recap and review of ‘WWE Royal Rumble 2022’ will air Saturday January 29, 2022 LIVE immediately following the PPV
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday January 30, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday January 31, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air February 1, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air February 2, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday February 3, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 5, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
====
=================
===============
