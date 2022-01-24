Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Breakfast Soup RAW 01/24/2022: WWE Raw Review; WWE Royal Rumble 2022 And Ronda Rousey Predictions (Including Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38)
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 47 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and Mish
Topics discussed (Time stamps):
- 0:00 Show opening
- 2:25 Controversy coming about Covid-19 that indirectly involves attending pro wrestling events
- 5:07 Ronda Rousey at Royal Rumble; ‘big news’ The Family has discussed here since mid-December
- 10:54 WWE Raw 1/24/22 go home show (before Royal Rumble) recap and review
- 11:02 Maryse’s Birthday Celebration and Edge & Beth Phoenix crashing the party was fun!
- 14:48 Becky Lynch / Doudrop confrontation was a decent build to their Royal Rumble match
- 22:43 WWE announces ‘The Most Stupendous WrestleMania Week’ Ever!
- 24:14 WWE stretching Alpha Academy vs RK-Bro ‘Challenges’ for 3 weeks leading to Elimination Chamber match
- 28:48 DT/Mish: Chad Gable is turning into Kurt Angle 2.0
- 37:50 Programming Note: DT’s 5000th Episode is scheduled to land on 2/27 or 2/28/22
- 40:42 WWE has hurt Damian Priest’s momentum going into 2022 with dumb DQ losses
- 50:11 Veer Mahan is coming to WWE Raw! 😜 But he may appear in Royal Rumble match first
- 55:32 Brock Lesnar (286) and Bobby Lashley (273) official ‘Weigh In’
- 1:05:28 As DT discussed last week, the final WWE Chapter for Roderick Strong is being written
- 1:08:06 WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Predictions
- 1:08:38 Becky Lynch (c) vs Doudrop (Raw Women’s Title)
- 1:10:55 Miz/Maryse vs Edge/Beth Phoenix
- 1:13:10 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
- 1:19:06 Women’s Royal Rumble Match + Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38 predictions
- 1:26:18 Roman Reigns (c) vs Seth Rollins (Universal Championship)
- 1:27:08 Brock Lesnar (c) vs Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship)
- 1:39:56 Latest AEW, WWE and Impact Wrestling ratings and Show Close
WWE Raw Results (1/24/2022):
- Bianca Belair def Queen Zelina
- Kevin Owens def Damian Priest (c) by DQ (United States Title Match)
- Rhea Ripley, Dana Brooke & Liv Morgan def Carmella, Nikki A.S.H. & Tamina
- RK-Bro def Alpha Academy (Academic Challenge Round 1: Spelling Bee)
- Randy Orton def Chad Gable
- AJ Styles def Austin Theory
- Dominik & Rey Mysterio def Street Profits
WWE Main Event Results (1/24/2022):
- LA Knight def Cedric Alexander
- T-Bar def Roderick Strong
Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 1/24/22):
- AEW Rampage 1/21/22: 594K (+12.9%)
- WWE SmackDown 1/21/22: 2,255,000 (+9.5%)
- Impact Wrestling 1/20/22: 126K (+13.5%)
- AEW Dynamite 1/19/22: 1,032,000 (+6.5%)
- NXT 2.0 1/18/22: 587K (-9.2%)
- WWE Raw 1/17/22: 1,617,000 (-1.1%)
CLICK HERE to listen to BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/24/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/24/2022
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/24/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 01/24/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 01/24/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air January 25, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air January 26, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday January 27, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your PPV recap and review of ‘WWE Royal Rumble 2022’ will air Saturday January 29, 2022 LIVE immediately following the PPV
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday January 30, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday January 31, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Sunday February 5, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!
Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony
OR
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alvaro Cornejo
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Andrew 914
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brandon Blake-Scott
- Brandon McIntire
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CJ Uehara
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- Jacob Esten
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Lee Friel
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Mark Israel
- Matt Dasindavid
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Michael Westphal
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nia
- Phatty 316
- Ray Gomez
- Rob Ace
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Super Dickk
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Trevor Badger
- Whisperer Rob
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)