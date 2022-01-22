The Don Tony Show 1/22/22: Bully Ray Owes Jon Moxley An Apology; IWC Trolls Summer Rae; AEW Teases Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley

Running Time: 2 Hours 10 Minutes

Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):

0:00 Imagine if Twitter was around in 1993 when WWF/WWE ‘New Generation’ Era began

4:29 Road Dogg, meet the fringe part of IWC in massive withdrawal over NXT 2.0 and change

8:16 Forty Reasons why ‘WWE Officials disappointed with WWE NXT 2.0 since Sept ’21 rebranding is fake news

11:45 Will Nia Jax appear in the 2022 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match?

12:59 Lio Rush announces he is leaving AEW in Feb 2022

14:30 DT explains why he dislikes the #FreeAli IWC movement

16:54 Props to Impact Wrestling: 60% ratings increase across 5 straight weeks of growth

20:08 Looking at possible Royal Rumble surprises including Kevin Nash, Jeff Jarrett, Ronda Rousey?

23:39 WWE calls Summer Rae a legend and the lowest of IWC craving attention can’t help but throw it in her face

31:00 What’s is the worst DTKC Pro Wrestling discussion of all time? Check out 1/23/22 ‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony episode!

34:42 Rocky Romero Covid-19 positive but Trent Baretta wrestled on Rampage: Sloppy Shop hypocrisy?

42:05 AEW Rampage 1/21/22 recap

44:10 Is the end coming for Wheeler Yuta in Best Friends and AEW?

45:57 Jade Cargill and Anna Jay quiet naysayers (including DT) expecting a crappy Rampage Main Event

51:07 Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution? Seeds planted on AEW Rampage

1:01:59 WWE SmackDown 1/21/22 recap

1:02:50 2point0 (AEW) vs Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss (WWE): Which pair annoys you more?

1:04:48 Sami Zayn staying with WWE

1:11:10 Xia Li returns and something about her entrance had Don Tony laughing

1:18:25 DT predicts who wins Lashley vs Lesnar, Men’s Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber Matches

1:26:05 RIP Louie Anderson (68) and Meat Loaf (74)

1:34:17 Monday ‘Knight’ Raw or Friday ‘Knight’ SmackDown for LA Knight?

1:37:02 What is WWE TV future for Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong?

1:40:20 Now available: ’25 Years of Don Tony’ Shirts at www.dontonyshirts.com 👕

1:40:50 Bully Ray owes Jon Moxley an apology for his recent remarks

1:46:18 A serious raw discussion about decades long problems surrounding Tammy Sytch

2:01:21 Show close

