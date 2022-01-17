Breakfast Soup RAW 01/17/2022: WWE Raw Review; Elimination Chamber Event Set For Saudi Arabia: Will Women Fight Inside The Chamber? Royal Rumble Update

RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 33 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and Mish Topics discussed (Time stamps): 0:00 Show opening

3:58 Some recent Balor stats for those upset that Austin Theory def Finn Balor on Raw

6:28 DT/Mish discuss WWE against ‘self-mutilation’ and ‘intentional’ bloody content in 2022

13:14 Veer Mahan is coming to WWE Raw! 😜 But he may appear in Royal Rumble match first

16:48 WWE Elimination Chamber Event set for Saudi Arabia. WWE may still utilize ‘WrestleMania Chamber’ name (for the Chamber)

17:48 Saudi Arabia not warm to the idea of Women having a match inside the Chamber

22:34 WWE Raw 1/17/22 recap and review

25:56 Damian Priest pinned (by Kevin Owens) for the first time ever since joining WWE Raw (Feb 2021)

27:48 WWE goes old school with an incredible hype video for Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

31:43 DT/Mish take a fun walk down Memory Lane: WWF/WWE Desire ‘My Sacrifice’ Videos from the 2000’s

34:59 Limited Edition ’25 Years Of Don Tony’ merch now on sale (www.DonTonyShirts.com)

38:35 Maryse goes old school and smashes Beth Phoenix with the brick in the purse

42:52 WWE has done a great job for the current Women’s roster in the Royal Rumble Match

44:56 Next week: The Miz hosts a Birthday Party for Maryse. Expect a pie to the face

48:33 Rey Mysterio lands the cover for WWE 2K22 Video Game

1:00:13 Becky/Doudrop vs Bianca/Liv plus Bobby Lashley vs Seth Rollins from Raw

1:07:37 Royal Rumble idea: Lashley def Brock, Reigns def Rollins, Bianca and Big E win Rumble Matches

1:10:00 Saudi Arabia idea: Brock wins Chamber, faces Reigns at WM. Sasha wins (if healed) faces Charlotte at WM

1:14:00 DT/Mish predictions for Winners of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament

1:17:44 Corey Graves cleared for an in-ring return. Should he wrestle again?

1:21:05 DT Future match prediction: The Miz / Maryse vs Corey Graves / Carmella

1:23:59 Don Tony compares MLW lawsuit vs WWE to Joey Ryan lawsuit

1:26:47 Preview for WND (1/19/22) episode & Cody / AEW ‘Free Agent’ discussion

1:29:45 Show close WWE Raw Results (1/17/2022): Becky Lynch and Doudrop def Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan

Kevin Owens def Damian Priest

Austin Theory def Finn Balor

Omos def Reggie

Street Profits & Mysterios def Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

Bobby Lashley def Seth Rollins by DQ WWE Main Event Results (1/17/2022): Tommaso Ciampa def Akira Tozawa

Pete Dunne def T-Bar Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 1/17/22): AEW Rampage 1/14/22: (Delayed due to Holiday)

WWE SmackDown 1/14/22: (Delayed due to Holiday)

Impact Wrestling 1/13/22: 111K (+6.7%)

AEW Dynamite 1/12/22: 969K (-4.1%)

NXT 2.0 1/11/22: 647K (-5.5%)

WWE Raw 1/10/22: 1,632,000 (-4.9%)

CLICK HERE to listen to BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/17/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/17/2022

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/17/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 01/17/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 01/17/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air January 11, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air January 12, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday January 13, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Sunday January 15, 2022 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday January 16, 2022 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday January 17, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!

Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony

OR

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brandon Blake-Scott

Brandon McIntire

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CJ Uehara

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

Jacob Esten

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Lee Friel

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Mark Israel

Matt Dasindavid

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Michael Westphal

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Phatty 316

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Super Dickk

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Trevor Badger

Whisperer Rob

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)