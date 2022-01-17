Tags
Breakfast Soup RAW 01/17/2022: WWE Raw Review; Elimination Chamber Event Set For Saudi Arabia: Will Women Fight Inside The Chamber? Royal Rumble Update
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 33 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and Mish
Topics discussed (Time stamps):
- 0:00 Show opening
- 3:58 Some recent Balor stats for those upset that Austin Theory def Finn Balor on Raw
- 6:28 DT/Mish discuss WWE against ‘self-mutilation’ and ‘intentional’ bloody content in 2022
- 13:14 Veer Mahan is coming to WWE Raw! 😜 But he may appear in Royal Rumble match first
- 16:48 WWE Elimination Chamber Event set for Saudi Arabia. WWE may still utilize ‘WrestleMania Chamber’ name (for the Chamber)
- 17:48 Saudi Arabia not warm to the idea of Women having a match inside the Chamber
- 22:34 WWE Raw 1/17/22 recap and review
- 25:56 Damian Priest pinned (by Kevin Owens) for the first time ever since joining WWE Raw (Feb 2021)
- 27:48 WWE goes old school with an incredible hype video for Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley
- 31:43 DT/Mish take a fun walk down Memory Lane: WWF/WWE Desire ‘My Sacrifice’ Videos from the 2000’s
- 34:59 Limited Edition ’25 Years Of Don Tony’ merch now on sale (www.DonTonyShirts.com)
- 38:35 Maryse goes old school and smashes Beth Phoenix with the brick in the purse
- 42:52 WWE has done a great job for the current Women’s roster in the Royal Rumble Match
- 44:56 Next week: The Miz hosts a Birthday Party for Maryse. Expect a pie to the face
- 48:33 Rey Mysterio lands the cover for WWE 2K22 Video Game
- 1:00:13 Becky/Doudrop vs Bianca/Liv plus Bobby Lashley vs Seth Rollins from Raw
- 1:07:37 Royal Rumble idea: Lashley def Brock, Reigns def Rollins, Bianca and Big E win Rumble Matches
- 1:10:00 Saudi Arabia idea: Brock wins Chamber, faces Reigns at WM. Sasha wins (if healed) faces Charlotte at WM
- 1:14:00 DT/Mish predictions for Winners of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament
- 1:17:44 Corey Graves cleared for an in-ring return. Should he wrestle again?
- 1:21:05 DT Future match prediction: The Miz / Maryse vs Corey Graves / Carmella
- 1:23:59 Don Tony compares MLW lawsuit vs WWE to Joey Ryan lawsuit
- 1:26:47 Preview for WND (1/19/22) episode & Cody / AEW ‘Free Agent’ discussion
- 1:29:45 Show close
WWE Raw Results (1/17/2022):
- Becky Lynch and Doudrop def Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan
- Kevin Owens def Damian Priest
- Austin Theory def Finn Balor
- Omos def Reggie
- Street Profits & Mysterios def Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez
- Bobby Lashley def Seth Rollins by DQ
WWE Main Event Results (1/17/2022):
- Tommaso Ciampa def Akira Tozawa
- Pete Dunne def T-Bar
Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 1/17/22):
- AEW Rampage 1/14/22: (Delayed due to Holiday)
- WWE SmackDown 1/14/22: (Delayed due to Holiday)
- Impact Wrestling 1/13/22: 111K (+6.7%)
- AEW Dynamite 1/12/22: 969K (-4.1%)
- NXT 2.0 1/11/22: 647K (-5.5%)
- WWE Raw 1/10/22: 1,632,000 (-4.9%)
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air January 11, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air January 12, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday January 13, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Sunday January 15, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday January 16, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday January 17, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
