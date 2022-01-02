Tags

The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP5) 1/2/22: Big E Losing WWE Title Backlash; Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley; Toni Storm

Running Time: 1 Hours 28 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ presented by BlueWire (https://www.bluewirepods.com/podcasts) is a new call in and live chat show hosted by Don Tony. On this show, you can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. This was another fun episode with lots of live chat conversation.
Topics discussed: Thoughts on Big E losing WWE Championship… Will Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley headline WrestleMania, Royal Rumble or just Raw?… Some pro wrestling predictions for 2022… Final thoughts on the Tony Khan / Big Swole situation… Drew McIntyre out with an injury… Comparing WWE to Pub Mix… Randy Orton or CM Punk?… Rich Swann tests positive for Covid-19… Rohit Raju leaves Impact Wrestling… Could we see Paul Heyman on both Raw and SmackDown episodes?… Reason(s) behind Toni Storm leaving WWE has not been revealed… Where should Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux sign… Thoughts on Jade Cargill wanting to pose for Playboy… DT’s favorite Royal Rumble match of all time and lots more.
Happy New Year and enjoy the show! ☕

