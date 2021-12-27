Breakfast Soup RAW 12/27/2021: WWE Raw Review | Seth Rollins Positive Covid Update | Latest Day 1 PPV News | DT Explains Why WWE Stopped Covid Testing

Breakfast Soup RAW hosted by Don Tony

RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 55 Minutes

Topics Discussed:

Positive health update on Seth Rollins, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week

Ahead of Day 1 PPV as a precaution, WWE pulls several wrestlers from weekend shows

Reckless podcasts and sites falsely report Covid positive cases of numerous WWE wrestlers

WWE No Longer Requires Covid Testing because (OSHA) all employees need to be vaccinated!

DT explains ‘OSHA Vaccine Mandate For Large Businesses’ which is what WWE is following

The latest news and updates for WWE Day 1 PPV lineup

WWE house show results (12/26/21) from Tampa, FL and MSG (New York, NY)

WWE Raw 12/27/21 recap & review

Reason why AJ Styles vs Omos did not happen on Raw

Grayson Waller makes WWE Raw debut. Will he remain on the Raw roster?

The Miz and Maryse ‘renew’ their wedding vows on Raw with Eric Bischoff as officiator

RIP Markus Crane (33)

AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash (12/29/21) preview: Welcome Back Jim Ross!

Gell well soon Mish!

Winners of Undertaker & Steve Austin Signed Pics picked live during the show

WWE Raw Results (12/27/2021):

Riddle def Chad Gable

Randy Orton def Otis

Reggie and Dana Brooke def R-Truth and Tamina

Street Profits def Dominik & Rey Mysterio (RK-Bro-Nament Final)

AJ Styles def Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens def Cedric Alexander

Dolph Ziggler def Damian Priest (c) by DQ (US Title Match)

WWE Main Event Results (12/27/2021):

T-Bar def Mark Andrews

Veer Mahaan def Shelton Benjamin

WWE Day 1 PPV Current Lineup (1/1/2022):

Roman Reigns (c) vs Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship)

Big E (c) vs Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens vs Bobby Lashley (Fatal 4-Way For WWE Championship)

Usos (c) vs Kofi Kingston and King Xavier Woods (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

RK-Bro (c) vs Street Profits (Raw Tag Team Titles)

Becky Lynch (c) vs Liv Morgan (Raw Women’s Championship)

Edge vs The Miz

Shinsuke Nakamara (c) vs Sami Zayn (IC Title Match)

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your next episode of the ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon’ will air Tuesday December 28, 2021 LIVE on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM EST.

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday December 29, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

A special ‘New Year’s Eve 2021’ episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Friday December 31, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

Your PPV recap of ‘WWE Day 1’ will air Saturday January 1, 2022 immediately following the LIVE PPV (approximately 11PM EST)

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday January 3, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST

====

=================

===============

