The Don Tony Show 12/26/21: Seth Rollins Has Covid; Alberto El Patron Can’t STFU About Paige; Cody Rhodes Regains TNT Title; ROH/Impact
Running Time: 2 Hours 55 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Topics (In Order Of Discussion):
- DT discusses Omicron and why so many cases are not being reported
- A special New Year’s Eve edition of The Don Tony Show (12/31/21 at 10PM EST)
- RIP Corporal Kirchner (64)
- Remembering Brodie Lee, one year later
- Thirty-eight-year anniversary of Iron Shiek winning WWF Championship
- Remembering the greatest ‘no seller’ in the history of pro wrestling: Captain Lou Albano
- Jonathan Gresham (not Bandido) defending ROH World Title at Impact Wrestling event
- Bandido (not Jonathan Gresham) defending ROH World Title at Indy Wrestling event
- Details on New Year’s Eve giveaway for our YouTube Channel Members
- AEW Rampage 12/25/21 recap
- DT predicts AEW will debut Trios Titles in 2022
- Thoughts on Hook’s second AEW match against (Bear Bronson)
- DT explains why Cody Rhodes regaining TNT Title (fm Sammy Guevara) was the right move
- Hook slaps Cody Rhodes after AEW Rampage goes off the air
- WWE SmackDown 12/24/21 recap + Drew McIntyre still affected by Jeff Hardy’s exit
- Will an IC Title be wrapped under Sami Zayn’s Christmas Tree?
- Remembering when Charlotte and Andrade trolled social media with a simple ‘unfollow’
- Captain Obvious: Paul Heyman ‘ My WWE Career Is Likely Over’ Comment is a STORYLINE
- Best wishes to Mish who is under the weather
- Bret Hart inducted into to the Canada Walk Of Fame
- Kyle O’Reilly comments on his AEW debut
- Alberto El Patron can’t shut the fu** up about Paige
- Tommy Dreamer returns to Impact Wrestling following suspension
- WOW (Women Of Wrestling) episodes now playing on the CW App
- Live chat viewers help select nominees: Announcer Of The Year (Blackhearts Year End Awards)
- Seth Rollins tests positive for Covid-19. His status for Day 1 PPV is unknown at this time
- JONAH (Bronson Reed) Impact Contract a short-term deal
- Live calls into the show
- WWE Raw 12/27/21 preview: Will Beth Phoenix appear?
- WWE changes MSG lineup due to Covid issues
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday December 27, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday December 29, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday December 30, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- A special ‘New Year’s Eve 2021’ episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Friday December 31, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday January 2, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
