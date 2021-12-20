Breakfast Soup RAW 12/20/2021: WWE RAW Review | AJ Styles and Omos Officially Split; Are Bobby Lashley and MVP Next?

RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 52 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and Mish

Topics (In order of discussion):

The AJ Styles + Omos split no one asked for is complete. Are Bobby Lashley + MVP next?

DT/Mish discuss Sonya DeVille interview comments about WWE incorporating LGBTQ characters

Winners of (10) CM Punk / AEW Trading Cards and AJ Mendez signed photo selected

DT/Mish Christmas Giveaway: Undertaker & Steve Austin Signed Pics

WWE Raw 12/20/21 recap & review

It’s official: Veer Mahaan has entered Emmalina Territory

Are WWE dropping the Doudrop name and bringing back Piper?

Liv Morgan wants ‘Liv Girl’ to attend WWE Day 1 PPV (just to see her lose to Becky again?)

Get used to WWE calling Finn Balor a ‘veteran’ and what comes with that label

AJ Styles to appear on 12/21/21 NXT episode

The Cutting Edge segment with Maryse was awful

AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown 12/17/21 ratings

GoFundMe set up for Jimmy Rave (RIP) to cover funeral costs and memorial

Live chat selects nominees: Tag Team Of The Year (Blackhearts Year End Awards)

Live chat selects nominees: Most Memorable Moment (BH Year End Awards)

WWE Raw Results (12/20/2021):

Bianca Belair def Doudrop

Finn Balor def Austin Theory

The Mysterios def AJ Styles & Omos

Randy Orton def Chad Gable

Dolph Ziggler def Damian Priest (c) by Count-Out

Rhea Ripley def Queen Zelina

Big E & Bobby Lashley def Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens

WWE Main Event Results (12/20/2021):

Commander Azeez & Apollo Crews def Akira Tozawa & R-Truth

Veer Mahaan def T-Bar

WWE Day 1 PPV Current Lineup (1/1/2022):

Roman Reigns (c) vs Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship)

Big E (c) vs Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens vs Bobby Lashley (Fatal 4-Way For WWE Championship)

Usos (c) vs Kofi Kingston and King Xavier Woods (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Becky Lynch (c) vs Liv Morgan (Raw Women’s Championship)

Edge vs The Miz

Shinsuke Nakamara (c) vs SmackDown Gauntlet Winner (IC Title Match)

CLICK HERE to listen to BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 12/20/2021 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 12/20/2021

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 12/20/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 12/20/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 12/20/2021 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows!

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon’ will air Tuesday December 21, 2021 LIVE on Patreon at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday December 23, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

Note: Due to the Christmas Holiday, The Don Tony Show will air on Sunday, December 26, 2021 (See below).

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ and ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday December 26, 2021 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday December 27, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air December 29, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!

Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony

OR

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brandon Blake-Scott

Brandon McIntire

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CJ Uehara

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

Jacob Esten

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Lee Friel

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Mark Israel

Matt Dasindavid

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Michael Westphal

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Phatty 316

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Super Dickk

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Trevor Badger

Whisperer Rob

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)