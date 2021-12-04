The Don Tony Show 11/20/21: WWE Ends DVD/Blu Ray Home Video | Shawn Michaels Talks NXT 2.0 | 2021 Blackhearts Year End Awards!

Running Time: 2 Hours 23 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics Discussed: The Don Tony Show brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com) streamed on Sat 12/4/21. After learning that WWE has ended their DVD/Blu-Ray home video releases, we had a blast reminiscing from years past: The anticipation of a WWE DVD release. Landing your favorite video game on release day. Plus, DT and our live audience shared some of our all time Wrestling DVD releases. What is your all time favorite wrestling VHS/DVD/Blu-Ray?

The 2021 Blackhearts Year End Awards returns! The Buried Alive Award. Jabroni Of The Year. Comfort Inn Award. Newbie Award. Lots of the traditional categories are back. And you can help DT choose some new and categories. As an added treat, we stepped back in time to 2006 and checked out the Blackhearts Year End Awards for ’06. Quite a bit has changed in fifteen years. However, you will be surprised how much has NOT changed.

Additional topics discussed on this episode: Shawn Michaels discusses NXT 2.0 focusing on building stars of tomorrow. And the ‘WWE Is Erasing Triple H’s Legacy Club’ are quite triggered over HBK’s comments.. “The Defense Of Adam Cole’ continues.. DT on why XPW has no shot in surviving in 2022 unless one major change is made.. Beth Phoenix returning to the wrestling ring?.. AEW signs Tony Nese.. The latest AEW vs WWE tribalism: Comparing SmackDown and Rampage’ in ring wrestling time without factoring in storylines.. WWE Raw 12/6/21 preview and much more. Enjoy this episode. This one was especially fun to stream with everyone live.

WWE Smackdown Results (12/3/2021):

Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler

Los Lotharios def Viking Raiders

King Woods def Jey Uso by DQ

Sheamus def Cesaro

Roman Reigns (c) def Sami Zayn (Universal Championship)

AEW Rampage Results (12/3/21):

Sammy Guverra (c) def Tony Nese (TNT Title Match)

Jade Gargill defeated Janai Kai

FTR def PAC and Penta El Zero

Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 12/4/21):

Impact Wrestling 11/25/21: 96K (+100%)

AEW Dynamite 11/24/21: 861K (-4.1%)

NXT 2.0 11/30/21: 637K (+1.9%)

WWE Raw 11/29/21: 1,679,000 (-1.1%)

AEW Rampage 11/26/21: 431K (-22.5%)

WWE SmackDown 11/26/21: 2,149,000 (+4.1%)

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 12/4/2021 online.

to listen to online. RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/4/2021

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/4/2021

to the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/04/2021

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/04/2021

episode of CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE: Your PPV review of ‘NXT WarGames 2021’ will air Sunday December 5, 2021 immediately following the PPV (Approximately 10:30PM EST) Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday December 12, 2021 at 8:05PM EST Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday December 6, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw. Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday December 8, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST. Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday December 9, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST. Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday December 11, 2021 LIVE at 8:05PM EST. ==== CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE! ==== SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony Website: http://www.dontony.com Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/dontonydtd Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com



====

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!

Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony

OR

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brandon Blake-Scott

Brandon McIntire

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CJ Uehara

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

Jacob Esten

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Lee Friel

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Mark Israel

Matt Dasindavid

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Michael Westphal

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Phatty 316

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Super Dickk

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Trevor Badger

Whisperer Rob

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)