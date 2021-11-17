AEW Dynamite Is Cowboy Sh*t Day | CM Punk vs MJF Feud | NXT Recap Rating | WarGames Update (Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite EP112) 11/17/21

Running Time: 1 Hour 54 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics Discussed:

AEW Dynamite Results (11/17/21):

Bryan Danielson def Evil Uno

Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii def The Butcher and The Blade.

Nyla Rose def Hikaru Shida (TBS Championship Tournament Quarter-Finals)

Lio Rush and Dante Martin def The Acclaimed

Sammy Guevara (c) def Jay Lethal (TNT Championship Match)

AEW Rampage Preview (11/19/21):

Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy

Jade Cargill vs Red Velvet (TBS Championship Tournament Quarter-Finals)

Darby Allin vs Billy Gunn

NXT 2.0 Results (11/16/21):

Tony D’Angelo def Dexter Lumis.

Kushida, Ikemen Jiro and Odyssey Jones def Creed Brothers and Roderick Strong

Xyon Quinn defeated Andre Chase

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner def Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

Persia Pirotta def Gabby Stephens & Jenna Levy (2 on 1 Handicap Match).

Raquel Gonzalez def Dakota Kai by DQ

Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of Wednesday 11/17/21):

NXT 2.0 11/16/21: 574K (-4.8%)

WWE Raw 11/15/21: 1,584,000 (+2.3%)

AEW Rampage 11/12/21: 515K (- 14%)

WWE SmackDown 11/12/21: 2,104,000 (+2.2%)

Impact Wrestling 11/11/21: 79K (-30.7%)

AEW Dynamite (11/10/21): 913K (+4.0%)

=================

===============

====

