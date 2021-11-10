Tags
AEW Full Gear 2021 Predictions | Dynamite + NXT Recaps | NXT Wargames Announced; AEW ‘Core Four’ (Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (EP111)
Running Time: 1 Hour 57 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Topics Discussed: Topics discussed: AEW Dynamite 11/10/21 and NXT 11/9/21 recaps.. AEW Full Gear 2021 PPV Predictions.. Eddie Kingston pens a powerful article that everyone needs to read.. Okada and Chaos must like losers.. Bryan Danielson comments on recent WWE releases… Winner of Jon Moxley Book giveaway picked live.. NXT WARGAMES announced for 12/5/21. DT explains why ‘TakeOver’ was omitted in the title (Hint: It’s not a controversial reason).. DT calls MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Jungle Boy: AEW ‘Core Four’.. Best wishes to Zoey Stark who is recovering from torn MCL and meniscus surgery.. Lio Rush dedicates Dynamite match to his late grandmother.. Speaking of Lio Rush, what was up with that ‘package’? And we don’t mean video!.. Nash & Wes’ Excellent Adventure continues. Enjoy the show!
AEW Dynamite Results (11/10/21): Bryan Danielson def Rocky Romero.. Tay Conti, Anna Jay and Thunder Rosa def Britt Baker, Rebel and Jamie Hayter.. Jungle Boy def Anthony Bowens.. Wardlow def Wheeler Yuta.. Lio Rush and Dante Martin def Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty.. Pac def Dax Harwood.. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page Contract Signing
AEW Rampage Preview (11/12/21): Jungle Boy vs Bobby Fish.. Orange Cassidy vs Matt Hardy (Lumberjack Match)
NXT 2.0 Results (11/09/21): Toxic Attraction def Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.. Kay Lee Ray def Sarray.. Joe Gacy def Boa.. Creed Brothers def Jacket Time (Kushida and Ikemen Jiro).. Cameron Grimes def Ru Feng.. Solo Sikoa def LA Knight and Grayson Waller.. Elektra Lopez def Erica Yan.. Pete Dunne def Carmelo Hayes (c) (Non-Title Match)
Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of Wednesday 11/10/21):
NXT 2.0 11/9/21: 603K (-4.4%)
WWE Raw 11/8/21: 1,549,000 (-8.3%)
AEW Rampage 11/5/21: 599K (-3.9%)
WWE SmackDown 11/5/21: 2,093,000 (+103%)
Impact Wrestling 11/4/21 114K (+14.2%)
AEW Dynamite 11/3/21: 878K (-6.7%)
REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE‘ RETURNS *LIVE* NEXT WEDNESDAY (11/17/2021) at 10:05PM EST immediately following AEW Dynamite on YOUTUBE (CLICK HERE)
WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.
