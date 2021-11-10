AEW Full Gear 2021 Predictions | Dynamite + NXT Recaps | NXT Wargames Announced; AEW ‘Core Four’ (Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (EP111)



Running Time: 1 Hour 57 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics Discussed: Topics discussed: AEW Dynamite 11/10/21 and NXT 11/9/21 recaps.. AEW Full Gear 2021 PPV Predictions.. Eddie Kingston pens a powerful article that everyone needs to read.. Okada and Chaos must like losers.. Bryan Danielson comments on recent WWE releases… Winner of Jon Moxley Book giveaway picked live.. NXT WARGAMES announced for 12/5/21. DT explains why ‘TakeOver’ was omitted in the title (Hint: It’s not a controversial reason).. DT calls MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Jungle Boy: AEW ‘Core Four’.. Best wishes to Zoey Stark who is recovering from torn MCL and meniscus surgery.. Lio Rush dedicates Dynamite match to his late grandmother.. Speaking of Lio Rush, what was up with that ‘package’? And we don’t mean video!.. Nash & Wes’ Excellent Adventure continues. Enjoy the show!

AEW Dynamite Results (11/10/21): Bryan Danielson def Rocky Romero.. Tay Conti, Anna Jay and Thunder Rosa def Britt Baker, Rebel and Jamie Hayter.. Jungle Boy def Anthony Bowens.. Wardlow def Wheeler Yuta.. Lio Rush and Dante Martin def Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty.. Pac def Dax Harwood.. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page Contract Signing

AEW Rampage Preview (11/12/21): Jungle Boy vs Bobby Fish.. Orange Cassidy vs Matt Hardy (Lumberjack Match)

NXT 2.0 Results (11/09/21): Toxic Attraction def Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.. Kay Lee Ray def Sarray.. Joe Gacy def Boa.. Creed Brothers def Jacket Time (Kushida and Ikemen Jiro).. Cameron Grimes def Ru Feng.. Solo Sikoa def LA Knight and Grayson Waller.. Elektra Lopez def Erica Yan.. Pete Dunne def Carmelo Hayes (c) (Non-Title Match)

Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of Wednesday 11/10/21):

NXT 2.0 11/9/21: 603K (-4.4%)

WWE Raw 11/8/21: 1,549,000 (-8.3%)

AEW Rampage 11/5/21: 599K (-3.9%)

WWE SmackDown 11/5/21: 2,093,000 (+103%)

Impact Wrestling 11/4/21 114K (+14.2%)

AEW Dynamite 11/3/21: 878K (-6.7%)

=================

=================





REMINDER: 'WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE' RETURNS *LIVE* NEXT WEDNESDAY (11/17/2021) at 10:05PM EST immediately following AEW Dynamite

===============

===============

DON TONY IS NOW FEATURED ON PANDORA!)

Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.

CLICK HERE to listen to The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, older episodes of DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!

===============

===============

===============

