The Don Tony Show 11/06/21: Nia Jax Requests Mental Health Break Extension From WWE, Gets Fired / Triple H: IWC Latest Fetish



RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 45 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics Discussed: Recent WWE memo reminds talent that mental health support is available. But for Nia Jax (and possibly others) at the expense of their employment.. DT thinks WWE may Nia Jax sooner than later.. Addressing the lack of coverage by news media and concern for those they dislike dealing with mental health issues.. DT looks at who came thru Triple H and NXT and doing well currently on the main roster.. Question: How much $$ does NXT generate towards WWE bottom line?.. In the world of a billion dollar publicly traded company, it’s business and never personal. So why does the fringe element of IWC insist Triple H is not part of the WWE machine and insist he’s being buried and unhappy?.. WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 11/5/21 recap.. What Tony Khan could learn from low rating despite Rampage airing live.. WWE reveals teams for Men’s and Women’s 5 vs 5 Raw vs SmackDown Survivor Series matches.. As if we doubted, CM Punk and Eddie Kingston sold their Full Gear match and then some.. DT’s Bullsh*t Alarm returns!.. Addressing Shotzi Blackheart’s recent ‘turn’ and how WWE should proceed.. Lince Dorado is a gangster.. AEW Full Gear updates.. Scarlett Bordeaux joining Only Fans?. WWE stock up 60% in a year. Quarter of a billion in revenue in recent quarter. Huge sales. Yet others still insist WWE is dying and some in mgmt and creative should be fired.. RIP Angelo ‘King Kong Mosca’ (84).. Enjoy the show!

WWE Smackdown Results 11/05/2021: Johnny Gargano def Kyle O’Reilly (Dark Match).. Amari Miller def Dakota Kai (Dark Match).. Shayna Baszler def Naomi.. Los Lotharios (Humberto Carillo & Angel Garza) def Mansoor & Cesaro.. Drew McIntyre def Ricochet.. Viking Raiders def Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss by Count Out.. King Woods w/ Sir Kofi def Jimmy Uso w/Jey Uso.. Drew McIntyre and Viking Raiders def Roman Reigns and Usos (Post SmackDown Dark Match).. Total Combined In-Ring Match Time: 30m 44s (Two hour show)

AEW Rampage Results 11/05/2021: Bryan Danielson def Anthony Bowens w/Max Caster.. Red Velvet def The Bunny (TBS Tournament: Round One).. Adam Cole w/Young Bucks def John Silver.. Total Combined In-Ring Match Time: 23m 40s (One Hour Show)

Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of Saturday 11/6/21):

– Impact Wrestling 11/4/21 ???

– AEW Dynamite 11/3/21: 878K (-6.7%)

– NXT 2.0 11/2/21: 631K (-15.4%)

– WWE Raw 11/1/21: 1,689,000 (+0.1%)

– AEW Rampage 10/29/21: 623K (+16.9%)

– WWE SmackDown on FS1 10/29/21: 1,032,000 (-54.1%)

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 11/06/2021

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 11/06/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 11/06/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 11/06/2021

CLICK HERE to LISTEN ONLINE to THE DON TONY SHOW 11/06/2021

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#45) 11/04/2021

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#45) 11/04/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#45) 11/04/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#45) 11/04/2021

CLICK HERE to listen to AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#45) 11/04/2021 online

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 11/03/21 Episode 110

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 11/03/21 Episode 110

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 11/03/21 Episode 110

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 11/03/21 Episode 110

CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 11/03/21 Episode 110 online

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 11/01/2021

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 11/01/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 11/01/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 11/01/2021

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!

Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony

OR

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================





REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE‘ RETURNS *LIVE* NEXT WEDNESDAY (11/10/2021) at 10:05PM EST immediately following AEW Dynamite on YOUTUBE (CLICK HERE)

WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

===============

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brandon Blake-Scott

Brandon McIntire

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CJ Uehara

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

Jacob Esten

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Lee Friel

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Mark Israel

Matt Dasindavid

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Michael Westphal

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Phatty 316

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Super Dickk

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Trevor Badger

Whisperer Rob

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)

DON TONY IS NOW FEATURED ON PANDORA!)

Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.

CLICK HERE to listen to The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, older episodes of DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!

===============

THE DON TONY SHOW / DELI MAN / BREAKFAST SOUP / MATARRAZ T-SHIRTS ON SALE!

Pro Wrestling Tees has launched the only source for T-Shirts of’ The Don Tony Show, Deli Man, Breakfast w/ Blasi, Breakfast Soup, and even Matarraz Shirts! Please visit our T-Shirt store now. More designs will be added shortly.

CLICK HERE to visit our T-Shirt Store now!

===============

PROGRAMMING NOTE: BREAKFAST SOUP RAW

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday November 8, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air November 10, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: AMA / ASK DON TONY

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday November 11, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: THE DON TONY SHOW

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air SATURDAY November 13, 2021 LIVE at 8:05PM EST.

===============

CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER

CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES

CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN

CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO

CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY

CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP