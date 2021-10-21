Q&A w/ Don Tony Live Stream 10/21/21: DT Exclusive: CM PUNK vs IAN ROTTEN: Unedited WrestleCrap 2005



RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 34 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

In addition to a loaded live Q&A and chat, a special treat aired. Watch exclusively here, the FULL UNEDITED MATCH between CM PUNK and IAN ROTTEN from the 2005 UXW Chris Candido Memorial Show run by both Masked Maniac and Don Tony. A heavily edited ‘Fancam’ version of this match without commentary has been the only footage ever been seen online. Here you will get the complete UNEDITED AND UNCENSORED match. CM Punk’s ‘Moon Over Broadway’, the original salty commentary and lots more ‘Wrestlecrap’ from this match.

On the last show, DT aired the FIRST EVER One On One Match between LOW-KI vs SONJAY DUTT which still holds up wonderfully in 2021. This 2005 match featuring CM Punk vs Ian Rotten? Hardcore vs Pro Wrestling? Maybe not so much 🙂 However, some nice tributes by both CM Punk and Ian Rotten to Chris Candido, who had passed away only three weeks prior to this match. And, little did we know that night, CM Punk would wrestle three days later in a WWE dark match vs Scotty 2 Hotty. He would later make his WWE/ECW debut the following year in 2006.

Lots of discussion tonight included a few personal stories from Don Tony during his time doing some work with XPW… RIP Bad Boy Hido (51)… An interesting debate if Xavier Woods should have won King Of The Ring… Tony Khan’s ‘Eddie Guerrero / Chris Jericho’ cheap shot towards Eric Bischoff, feedback from WWE Crown Jewel 2021, PWI Top 10 Women of 2021 (Bianca Belair ranked #1) and much more. DT also ‘surgically’ opened the Lex Luger 1998 WCW ‘Head Basher’ to try and examined what was inside. We’ll try and bring it back to life next week. Enjoy the show!

=================

=================





===============

===============

