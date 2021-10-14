Q&A w/ Don Tony 10/14/21; Exclusive: Low-Ki vs Sonjay Dutt First Time Ever! (2003); Eating 1991 WWF Jake The Snake Roberts Bubblegum



RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 24 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Q&A With Don Tony (Original airdate: 10/14/21). In addition to a loaded Q&A and live chat, a special treat aired. Never before seen online, watch exclusive footage from a 2003 Wrestling event run by both Masked Maniac and Don Tony. This, is the FIRST EVER One On One Match between LOW-KI vs SONJAY DUTT! This match was all the buzz in the indy wrestling world. A match very early in both of their careers. A match that still holds up wonderfully in 2021.

Also on this episode, Don Tony opened and tried a sealed 1991 WWF Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts Bubblegum! How will thirty year old bubblegum taste? Tune in to find out 🙂 And finally, it was the return of the ‘Who Dat?’ Contest. Congrats to SoFlyBmOre who won the contest. Check out the episode and play for fun. We’ll be doing another contest live on next week’s (10/21/21) show. Q&A was loaded with great discussions tonight. Did Tony Khan just have his Dixie Carter ‘Cash Flow Positive’ moment? Are we witnessing the reincarnation of DT’s ‘David vs Goliath’ sermon but now with Tony Khan and WWE? It sure seems like it. Tune in for some awesome discussion on the topic.

So if you’re around next week, stop by and join Don Tony and our cast of Chat Room characters Thursday night live at 10:05PM EST. You can chat about anything. Pro wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics, life in general. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Our regulars who tune in every week embrace all views and opinions, except for trolling of course. Don Tony will be taking live calls during tonight’s show. The call in numbers are 225-DON-TONY (225-366-8669) or Toll Free: 833-DON-VMVM (833-366-8686). Like, share, subscribe and enjoy the show!

REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE‘ RETURNS *LIVE* WEDNESDAY (10/13/2021) at 10:05PM EST immediately following AEW Dynamite on YOUTUBE (CLICK HERE)

WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

