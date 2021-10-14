Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Q&A w/ Don Tony 10/14/21; Exclusive: Low-Ki vs Sonjay Dutt First Time Ever! (2003); Eating 1991 WWF Jake The Snake Roberts Bubblegum
RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 24 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Q&A With Don Tony (Original airdate: 10/14/21). In addition to a loaded Q&A and live chat, a special treat aired. Never before seen online, watch exclusive footage from a 2003 Wrestling event run by both Masked Maniac and Don Tony. This, is the FIRST EVER One On One Match between LOW-KI vs SONJAY DUTT! This match was all the buzz in the indy wrestling world. A match very early in both of their careers. A match that still holds up wonderfully in 2021.
Also on this episode, Don Tony opened and tried a sealed 1991 WWF Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts Bubblegum! How will thirty year old bubblegum taste? Tune in to find out 🙂 And finally, it was the return of the ‘Who Dat?’ Contest. Congrats to SoFlyBmOre who won the contest. Check out the episode and play for fun. We’ll be doing another contest live on next week’s (10/21/21) show. Q&A was loaded with great discussions tonight. Did Tony Khan just have his Dixie Carter ‘Cash Flow Positive’ moment? Are we witnessing the reincarnation of DT’s ‘David vs Goliath’ sermon but now with Tony Khan and WWE? It sure seems like it. Tune in for some awesome discussion on the topic.
So if you’re around next week, stop by and join Don Tony and our cast of Chat Room characters Thursday night live at 10:05PM EST. You can chat about anything. Pro wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics, life in general. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Our regulars who tune in every week embrace all views and opinions, except for trolling of course. Don Tony will be taking live calls during tonight’s show. The call in numbers are 225-DON-TONY (225-366-8669) or Toll Free: 833-DON-VMVM (833-366-8686). Like, share, subscribe and enjoy the show!
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#42) 10/14/2021
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#42) 10/14/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#42) 10/14/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#42) 10/14/2021
CLICK HERE to listen to AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#42) 10/14/2021 online
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/11/2021
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/11/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/11/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/11/2021
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/09/2021
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/09/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/09/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/09/2021
CLICK HERE to LISTEN ONLINE to THE DON TONY SHOW 10/09/2021
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#41) 10/07/2021
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#41) 10/07/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#41) 10/07/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#41) 10/07/2021
CLICK HERE to listen to AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#41) 10/07/2021 online
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/6/21 Episode 108
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/6/21 Episode 108
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/6/21 Episode 108
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/6/21 Episode 108
CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/6/21 Episode 108 online
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
=================
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE‘ RETURNS *LIVE* WEDNESDAY (10/13/2021) at 10:05PM EST immediately following AEW Dynamite on YOUTUBE (CLICK HERE)
WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.
===============
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Folkey
- Adam Garcia
- Andrew 914
- Billy Taylor
- Bud Ardis
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Anthony Smith
- Bob O Mac
- Brandon Blake-Scott
- Brandon McIntire
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CJ Uehara
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- Jacob Esten
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Lee Friel
- Larry Traylor
- Mark Israel
- Matt Dasindavid
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Michael Westphal
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Phatty 316
- Ray Gomez
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Super Dickk
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Trevor Badger
- Whisperer Rob
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
DON TONY IS NOW FEATURED ON PANDORA!)
Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.
CLICK HERE to listen to The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, older episodes of DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!
===============
PROGRAMMING NOTE: THE DON TONY SHOW
Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air SATURDAY October 16, 2021 LIVE at a special time, 10:05PM EST following AEW Dynamite.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: BREAKFAST SOUP RAW
Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday October 18, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE
Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday October 20, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: WWE CROWN JEWEL 2021 RECAP
Your PPV recap of ‘WWE Crown Jewel 2021’ Thursday October 21, 2021 immediately following the PPV (approximately 3:30PM EST).
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Q&A WITH DON TONY
Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday October 21, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
===============
CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY
CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP