Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Don Tony Show 10/09/21: Tony Khan Wins Stupid Tweet Of The Week: And It’s NOT The ‘Can’t Wait To Beat WWE Next Week’ Remark
RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 54 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Topics Discussed: Shots fired or triggered? Tony Khan lashes out (and rightfully so) at WWE for overlapping part of next week’s ‘Super Sized SmackDown’ with Rampage. And then, Tony Khan follows up with an absolutely ignorant tweet referencing Eric Bischoff wanting to ‘fight’ Vince McMahon in 1998. Sadly, most will not dare call him out on it. Tonight, a refresher for 15 y/o Tony Khan: WWF vs WCW and the internet circa 1997-1998. After viewing this, It will be hard to deny how obsessed Tony Khan is with ‘beating’ WWE.
Other topics covered: Edge vs Seth Rollins Hell In A Cell added to WWE Crown Jewel.. Daniel Garcia vs CM Punk II.. RIP Reggie Parks (87).. Pac concussion news.. Impact Wrestling: Knockouts Knockdown Preview.. Sonya DeVille returns to the ring next week vs Naomi.. King Of The Ring + Queen’s Crown Brackets.. MLW Fightland Rating.. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament returns.. WWE SmackDown + AEW Rampage 10/8/21 recap.. Channel Member Questions & more. Enjoy the show!
WWE Smackdown Results 10/08/2021: Queens Crown Tournament Round One: Carmella def Liv Morgan… Zelina Vega def Toni Storm… King Of The Ring Tournament Round One: Sami Zayn def Rey Mysterio… Finn Balor def Cesaro
AEW Rampage Results 10/08/2021: CM Punk def Daniel Garcia… Ricky Starks def Brian Cage (Philly Street Fight For FTW Title)… Lucha Brothers def The Acclaimed (AEW Tag Team Titles)… Jade Cargill def Skye Blue
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/09/2021
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/09/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/09/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/09/2021
CLICK HERE to LISTEN ONLINE to THE DON TONY SHOW 10/09/2021
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#41) 10/07/2021
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#41) 10/07/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#41) 10/07/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#41) 10/07/2021
CLICK HERE to listen to AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#41) 10/07/2021 online
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/6/21 Episode 108
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/6/21 Episode 108
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/6/21 Episode 108
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/6/21 Episode 108
CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/6/21 Episode 108 online
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/04/2021
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/04/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/04/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/04/2021
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
=================
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE’ RETURNS *LIVE* WEDNESDAY (10/13/2021) at 10:05PM EST immediately following AEW Dynamite on YOUTUBE (CLICK HERE)
WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.
===============
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Folkey
- Adam Garcia
- Andrew 914
- Billy Taylor
- Bud Ardis
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Anthony Smith
- Bob O Mac
- Brandon Blake-Scott
- Brandon McIntire
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CJ Uehara
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- Jacob Esten
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Lee Friel
- Larry Traylor
- Mark Israel
- Matt Dasindavid
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Michael Westphal
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Phatty 316
- Ray Gomez
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Super Dickk
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Trevor Badger
- Whisperer Rob
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
DON TONY IS NOW FEATURED ON PANDORA!)
Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.
CLICK HERE to listen to The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, older episodes of DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!
===============
PROGRAMMING NOTE: BREAKFAST SOUP RAW
Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday October 11, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE
Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday October 13, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: AMA / ASK DON TONY
Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday October 14, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: THE DON TONY SHOW
Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air SATURDAY October 16, 2021 LIVE at 8:00PM EST.
===============
CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY
CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP