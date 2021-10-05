Breakfast Soup RAW (w/ Don Tony and Mish) 10/04/2021: WWE Draft Night 2 (w/Supplemental) Raw 10/4/21 Review; King Of The Ring + Queens Crown Tournament Details



RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 26 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and Mish

WWE 2021 Draft Night Two Results RAW: Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, AJ Styles and Omos, Kevin Owens, Street Profits, Finn Balor, Karrion Kross, Alexa Bliss, Carmella and Gable Steveson… SUPPLEMENTAL DRAFT RESULTS: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Dana Brooke, Veer, Jaxson Ryker, Liv Morgan, Mia Yim, Tamina, Tegan Nox, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander and The Miz

WWE 2021 Draft Night Two Results SMACKDOWN: The Usos, Sasha Banks, King Nakamura, Sheamus, Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, Viking Raiders, Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza, Cesaro, Ridge Holland and Sami Zayn… SUPPLEMENTAL DRAFT RESULTS: Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya, Jinder Mahal and Shanky

WWE Raw Results (10/04/2021): Damian Priest (c) def Jeff Hardy (United States Title Match)… Shayna Baszler def Dana Brooke… Humberto Carrilo and Angel Garza def Mustafa Ali and Mansoor… Drew McIntyre and Big E def Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler… Rhea Ripley (c) and Nikki A.S.H (c) def Natalya and Tamina (Women’s Tag Team Title Match)… Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston def Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin… Bianca Belair def Charlotte by DQ (Non-Title Match)

WWE Main Event Results (10/04/2021): Karrion Kross def Ricochet. T-Bar & Mace def Viking Raiders

=================

REMINDER: 'WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE' RETURNS *LIVE* WEDNESDAY (10/06/2021) at 10:05PM EST immediately following AEW Dynamite

WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

===============

