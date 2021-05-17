WWE WrestleMania Backlash PPV Review (05/16/21)



Running Time: 1 Hour 46 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

WWE WrestleMania Backlash PPV Results:

Sheamus (c) def Ricochet (Kickoff Show, Non-Title Match)

Rhea Ripley (c) def Asuka and Charlotte Flair (Raw Women’s Title Match)

Rey + Dominik Mysterio def Dolph Ziggler (c) + Robert Roode (c) (New SmackDown Tag Team Champions)

Damian Priest def The Miz (‘Army Of The Dead’ Lumberjack Match)

Bianca Belair (c) def Bayley (SmackDown Women’s Title Match)

Bobby Lashley (c) def Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman (WWE Championship Match)

Roman Reigns (c) def Cesaro (Universal Title Match)

