Breakfast Soup RAW + WWE 2020 Draft Review 10/12/2020



RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 53 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Quick Synopsis: Full WWE Raw review 10/12/20 including a recap of WWE 2020 Draft: Night Two and ‘Free Agent’ signings from Night One… DT sums up 2020 Draft: Lots of storylines remain intact; just switching brands… DT idea: Should Tucker join Retribution? (DT and MISH will discuss this idea in detail next week)… Poor Andrade and Mickie James. They are the only two ‘signed’ as of this show taping. Could they be NXT bound?… Dark Side Of The Ring returning for a 3rd Season… Street Profits and New Day TRADE Title Belts… DT explains why Mercedes Martinez’ status in (or out of) Retribution has not been revealed yet… SmackDown rating disappoints… Finn Balor undergoes jaw surgery. Will he have to relinquish the NXT Championship?… AEW Dynamite Anniversary Episode 10/14/20 Preview… Candy Cartwright suing Matt Riddle with a Countersuit expected… Current standings: NJPW G-1 Climax Tournament… No Raw Underground this week; should return next week… AEW Dark 10/13/20 Preview… Best wishes to Mickie James… DT’s cheesy pickup lines and one liners during Covid-19… Live chat, Super Chat Questions / Comments and much more.



Note from DT: MISH was out of town for a personal matter tonight and was unable to cohost the show. DT and MISH will return together next Monday 10/19/20.

Quick Raw Results 10/12/2020: Kevin Owens def Aleister Black (No DQ Match)… AJ Styles def Jeff Hardy and Seth Rollins (Triple Threat Match)… Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke def Nattie and Lana… Angel Garza def Andrade… New Day (c) def Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (Raw Tag Team Title Match)… Ricochet def Cedric Alexander by DQ… Lana wins Raw & Smackdown Women’s Battle Royal (will face Asuka for Raw Women’s Title);

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/12/2020

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/12/2020

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/12/2020

CLICK HERE to listen to BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/12/2020 episode online

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY 10/11/2020

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY 10/11/2020

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY 10/11/2020

CLICK HERE to listen to AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY 10/11/2020 online

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (SD) 10/09/2020

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (SD) 10/09/2020

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (SD) 10/09/2020

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (SD) 10/09/2020 episode online

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/07/2020 Episode 54

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/07/2020 Episode 54

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/07/2020 Episode 54

CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/07/2020 Episode 54 online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

MIXLR RETURNS! For those that want to access the live shows but in audio only form, CLICK HERE when the shows air LIVE.

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE’ VIDEO! RETURNS *LIVE* THIS WEDNESDAY (10/14/2020) 10:05PM EST ON YOUTUBE

Immediately following NXT and AEW Dynamite, make sure to tune in LIVE for ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ hosted by Don Tony. And remember, the show is now VIDEO and streams live on YOUTUBE (CLICK HERE)

WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

===============

REMEMBER, ‘DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!

CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and SPONSORS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Ruperto Romero

Jsmoothy

Jonathan Hernandez

erockV1

Derek Brewer

Naeem Khalifa

Brandon Foley

Joseph Morrison

Chris Henry

Chatsiteforums.com

Sharon Pearce

Seth Washington

Whisperer Rob

G Unit- J Gambino

Garcia Akane

CM Black Pixels

Jacob Esten

Stel

Jerry Stewart

Johnny Morin

Michael Westphal

Chuck Lentz

John Krauser

Roger ‘Saul Goodman’ Rubio

Phatty 316

Don Tony’s Political Advisor (Anna)

D Boy Gentleman

Timothy Keel

Jeffrey Collins

Cockboy

Tom Boffa

Joseph Nykoluk

Nik O’ Time

Adam DeMouy

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Brent Webster

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Anthony Smith

James Gruesome

Marc Israel

Bob O Mac

CJ Uehara

Kress Mann

James Diehl

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Diogo Nobre

Tim Everhardt

Andrew 914

Russell Zavala

Murrell Coombes Jr

Keith Lee

John Garcia

Maddog No Good

Larry Traylor

Tommy Pockesci

Chris Lumnah

Douglas MacKay

Ernesto DiFenza

Billy Taylor

Karl Buteau aka Cheese&Rice

Michael Cuomo

Spider Lewin

SPONSORS

=================

DON TONY IS NOW FEATURED ON PANDORA!)

Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.

CLICK HERE to listen to The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, older episodes of DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!

===============

DTKC SHOW / BwB / BREAKFAST SOUP / MATARRAZ T-SHIRTS ON SALE!

Pro Wrestling Tees has launched the only source for T-Shirts of’ Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show’, ‘Breakfast w/ Blasi’, ‘Breakfast Soup’, and even ‘Deli Man’! Please visit our T-Shirt store now. More designs will be added shortly.

CLICK HERE to visit our T-Shirt Store now!

===============

PROGRAMMING NOTE: BREAKFAST SOUP RAW

Your next episode of the ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday October 19, 2020 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: THE DON TONY SHOW (SD)

Your next episode of the ‘The Don Tony Show (SD)’ will air Friday October 16, 2020 LIVE at 10:05PM EST following WWE Smackdown.

===============

CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER

CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES

CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO

CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY

CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP