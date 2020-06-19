The Don Tony Show (YouTube) 06/19/2020



Running Time: 2 Hours 20 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Dave Lagana leaves NWA, WWE releases Jack Gallagher. Jimmy Havoc steps away from AEW, and others outed by victims of past sexual abuse #SpeakingOut. DT discusses not only the victims, but the abusers, some falsely accused, clout chasers, and social media creeps treating this like tabloids, or using it for personal gain. Plus WWE Smackdown (6/19/20) review, AEW / NXT (6/17/20) ratings report and lots more discussed.

NOTE: DT will be on vacation next week. Your next episode of The Don Tony Show will be in two weeks (July 3, 2020).

