Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (EP35) 05/20/2020



Running Time: 2 Hours 33 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Quick synopsis: The wrestling world mourns the tragic death of Shad Gaspard (RIP)… AEW Dynamite and NXT reviews… Young Bucks and Hangman Page return to Dynamite… DT discusses critical lawsuit details ignored on Owen Hart: Dark Side Of The Ring… AEW Double Or Nothing PPV Predictions will air Friday 05/22 episode of The Don Tony Show and a LIVE PPV recap Saturday 05/23 immediately following the PPV… AEW Double Dark’s ‘Guess The Winner’ returns!… NWA Carnyland debuts… Drake Maverick keeps his WWE job for at least one more week… Ricky Starks’ NWA contract expires. Could he be WWE or AEW bound?… WWE promotes new book celebrating Women’s wrestling while AEW touts new online community for female fans… Latest Buff Bagwell Cameo video concerns fans… DT compares Sami Guevara to Tony Mamaluke… Recap of Jon Moxley interview with Bleacher Report Live… DT explains why Lars Sullivan would be a better fit on Smackdown than Raw or NXT… Mick Foley to interview Undisputed Era for charity… Will Vanguard 1 rise again?… Impact Wrestling and MLW debuting new content… Van Hammer accepts plea deal from DUI Hit and Run accident of a 5 y/o… Progress Wrestling cancels all events thru the end of September… Plus Live Chat, Superchat and much more. All the best!

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO 05/20/2020 YOUTUBE Episode 35

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of 05/20/2020 Episode 35

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE 05/20/2020 Episode 35.

CLICK HERE to listen to the 05/20/2020 Episode 35 online.

CLICK HERE for the VIDEO version of THE DON TONY SHOW (05/15/2020)

CLICK HERE to download the AUDIO version THE DON TONY SHOW (05/15/2020)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE THE DON TONY SHOW (05/15/2020)

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================





REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE‘ VIDEO! RETURNS *LIVE* NEXT WEDNESDAY (05/27/2020) 10:05PM EST ON YOUTUBE!

Immediately following NXT and AEW Dynamite, make sure to tune in LIVE for ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ hosted by Don Tony. And remember, the show is now VIDEO and streams live on YOUTUBE!

W.N.D covers AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, ROH, and more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

===============

IF YOU ARE A FAN OF ‘DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW’ and ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE’ and just can’t get enough of the shows, check out our PATREON PAGE!

You’ll gain access to our Patreon Exclusive LIVE show every FRIDAY after WWE Smackdown. You can also enjoy our Patreon exclusive podcasts such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of DTKC Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, and The Don Tony Show. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

In addition to the shows, we hold monthly PPV Predictions Contests with great prizes! And by signing up, you’ll help us keep the DTKC Show and BwB free for everyone, and get interactive with DTKC like never before. You get it all for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit our Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

PANDORA, WE’RE HERE! (DTKC SHOW NOW ON PANDORA!)

Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.

CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!

===============

DTKC SHOW / BwB / BREAKFAST SOUP / MATARRAZ T-SHIRTS ON SALE!

Pro Wrestling Tees has launched the only source for T-Shirts of’ Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show’, ‘Breakfast w/ Blasi’, ‘Breakfast Soup’, and even ‘Deli Man’! Please visit our T-Shirt store now. More designs will be added shortly.

CLICK HERE to visit our T-Shirt Store now!

===============

CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER

CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES

CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO

CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY

CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP