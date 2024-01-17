DTKC DISCORD

WWE Raw 12/4/23 Recap: Drew McIntyre Snaps; Seth Rollins Battles Jey Uso | WWE News; NXT/AEW Preview
- Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria Set For Women’s Title At NXT Vengeance Day
- WWE NXT Match, Segment Announced For Next Week’s Show
- Updated Brackets For NXT Dusty Classic Tournament
- R-Truth and Jeff Jarrett notes
- Notes on Matt Riddle and Triple H
- WWE NXT Results 1/16/24
- Women’s battle royal headlines NXT on USA tonight
- Video: Lexis King on leaving AEW and signing with WWE, not being Brian Pillman Jr., more
Recent Posts
- This Week In Wrestling History (Week Three) 1/15 – 1/21 (Original Broadcast 1/16/2019)
- WWE Raw 1/15/24 Post Show: CM Punk/Cody Rhodes Face-To-Face Set; Roman Reigns Off Elimination Chamber AND Backlash? WWE Recycles Sami/Bloodline with R-Truth/Judgement Day; The Rock vs Reigns At WM41; Hilarious Video: Triple H Apologizes To Tony Khan; Becky Lynch/Rhea Ripley Tease WM Match; DTKC/Royal Rumble Predictions Show Info And More!
- Sit-Down with Don Tony 1/14/24: Cody vs Roman vs The Rock at WM40? Jack Perry/Dana Brooke Return; AEW Confiscates Chris Jericho/Kylie Rae Signs; William Regal/WWE HOF; The Rock vs Roman Reigns WM41? Royal Rumble Predictions & Surprises; DTKC Show Return Updates & More!
- The Don Tony Show 1/13/24: Tony Khan Twitter Meltdown Targets Jinder Mahal; SmackDown Review; Kross Faction Gets A Name; Butch/Pete Dunne Tease; Betting Sites Have CM Punk Winning Royal Rumble; Huge Austin Theory/Carmelo Hayes/Cora Jade Injury Updates; DTKC Show Return Update; Week In Ratings; Mercedes/Andrade/Royal Rumble Updates; Dark Side Of The Ring/WWE Biography & Rivals Returning And More!
- This Week In Wrestling History (Week Two) 1/8 – 1/14 (Original Broadcast 1/9/2019)