WWE Raw 1/15/24 Post Show: CM Punk/Cody Rhodes Face-To-Face Set; Roman Reigns Off Elimination Chamber AND Backlash? WWE Recycles Sami/Bloodline with R-Truth/Judgement Day; The Rock vs Reigns At WM41; Hilarious Video: Triple H Apologizes To Tony Khan; Becky Lynch/Rhea Ripley Tease WM Match; DTKC/Royal Rumble Predictions Show Info And More!
WWE Raw 1/15/24 Post Show Review hosted by Don Tony.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE RAW 1/15/24 REVIEW: Jinder Mahal vs Seth Rollins for WHC; Becky Lynch/Rhea Ripley tease WrestleMania match; DIY turn the corner; Jimmy err Damian Priest conflicted over Sami err R-Truth; Rhodes/McIntyre confrontation; More problems for Chelsea and Piper; Xavier Woods returns; Bronson Reed calls out GUNTHER for Elimination Chamber?
- ROMAN REIGNS not scheduled to appear at WWE BACKLASH in Lyon Metropolis, France and ELIMINATION CHAMBER in Perth, Australia?
- WWE RECYCLES ZAYN/BLOODLINE with R-TRUTH/JUDGEMENT DAY (we’re not complaining!): Follow-up to DT’s 1/8/24 discussion about WWE using Sami Zayn and The Bloodline template with R-Truth and Judgement Day. DT discusses how long storyline is expected including one JD member mimicing a certain ‘UCE’
- TRIPLE H ‘APOLOGIZES’ TO TONY KHAN: Hilarious video satires Tony Khan’ recent Twitter Meltdown over JINDER MAHAL
- CORA JADE INJURY UPDATE: Cora Jade diagnosed with a torn ACL & MCL. She will require surgery & expected to be out of action for at least 6-9 months. Get well soon!
- GET WELL POPS! AFA ANOA’I to undergo Heart Valve Replacement Surgery after suffering 2 mild heart attacks.
- BEST WISHES TO NWA STAR DARNELL KITTRELL (aka BLK JEEZ) who was SHOT during an attempted carjacking. This occurred two days before his in-ring return after successfully battling blood cancer.
- MANDY ROSE reunites with LIV MORGAN and SONYA DEVILLE (pics)
- NIC NEMETH (aka DOLPH ZIGGLER) cuts emotional promo before making his TNA in-ring debut (Video)
🔥WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE streams LIVE TUESDAY 1/23/24 at 10:15PM EST on DTKC Discord (www.DTKCDiscord.com). SIgn up and join us live. It’s free!
🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW RETURN *LIVE* EVERY WEEK TO MONDAY NIGHTS STARTING 1/29/24! Register here at DTKC Discord link (www.DTKCDiscord.com). It’s free!
WWE RAW 1/15/24 RESULTS:
- DIY def Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonough
- Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae def Chelsea Green and Piper Niven
- Ludwig Kaiser def Xavier Woods by DQ
- Akira Tozawa def Ivar – Judgement Day (c) def The Miz and R-Truth (Non-Title)
- Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark def Tegan Nox and Natalya
- Seth Rollins (c) def Jinder Mahal (World Heavyweight Championship)
