WWE Raw 1/15/24 Post Show: CM Punk/Cody Rhodes Face-To-Face Set; Roman Reigns Off Elimination Chamber AND Backlash? WWE Recycles Sami/Bloodline with R-Truth/Judgement Day; The Rock vs Reigns At WM41; Hilarious Video: Triple H Apologizes To Tony Khan; Becky Lynch/Rhea Ripley Tease WM Match; DTKC/Royal Rumble Predictions Show Info And More!

WWE Raw 1/15/24 Post Show Review hosted by Don Tony.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW 1/15/24 REVIEW: Jinder Mahal vs Seth Rollins for WHC; Becky Lynch/Rhea Ripley tease WrestleMania match; DIY turn the corner; Jimmy err Damian Priest conflicted over Sami err R-Truth; Rhodes/McIntyre confrontation; More problems for Chelsea and Piper; Xavier Woods returns; Bronson Reed calls out GUNTHER for Elimination Chamber?

Jinder Mahal vs Seth Rollins for WHC; Becky Lynch/Rhea Ripley tease WrestleMania match; DIY turn the corner; Jimmy err Damian Priest conflicted over Sami err R-Truth; Rhodes/McIntyre confrontation; More problems for Chelsea and Piper; Xavier Woods returns; Bronson Reed calls out GUNTHER for Elimination Chamber? ROMAN REIGNS not scheduled to appear at WWE BACKLASH in Lyon Metropolis, France and ELIMINATION CHAMBER in Perth, Australia?

not scheduled to appear at WWE BACKLASH in Lyon Metropolis, France and ELIMINATION CHAMBER in Perth, Australia? WWE RECYCLES ZAYN/BLOODLINE with R-TRUTH/JUDGEMENT DAY (we’re not complaining!): Follow-up to DT’s 1/8/24 discussion about WWE using Sami Zayn and The Bloodline template with R-Truth and Judgement Day. DT discusses how long storyline is expected including one JD member mimicing a certain ‘UCE’

(we’re not complaining!): Follow-up to DT’s 1/8/24 discussion about WWE using Sami Zayn and The Bloodline template with R-Truth and Judgement Day. DT discusses how long storyline is expected including one JD member mimicing a certain ‘UCE’ TRIPLE H ‘APOLOGIZES’ TO TONY KHAN: Hilarious video satires Tony Khan’ recent Twitter Meltdown over JINDER MAHAL

Hilarious video satires Tony Khan’ recent Twitter Meltdown over JINDER MAHAL CORA JADE INJURY UPDATE : Cora Jade diagnosed with a torn ACL & MCL. She will require surgery & expected to be out of action for at least 6-9 months. Get well soon!

: Cora Jade diagnosed with a torn ACL & MCL. She will require surgery & expected to be out of action for at least 6-9 months. Get well soon! GET WELL POPS! AFA ANOA’I to undergo Heart Valve Replacement Surgery after suffering 2 mild heart attacks.

to undergo Heart Valve Replacement Surgery after suffering 2 mild heart attacks. BEST WISHES TO NWA STAR DARNELL KITTRELL (aka BLK JEEZ) who was SHOT during an attempted carjacking. This occurred two days before his in-ring return after successfully battling blood cancer.

who was SHOT during an attempted carjacking. This occurred two days before his in-ring return after successfully battling blood cancer. MANDY ROSE reunites with LIV MORGAN and SONYA DEVILLE (pics)

reunites with (pics) NIC NEMETH (aka DOLPH ZIGGLER) cuts emotional promo before making his TNA in-ring debut (Video)

🔥WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE streams LIVE TUESDAY 1/23/24 at 10:15PM EST on DTKC Discord (www.DTKCDiscord.com). SIgn up and join us live. It’s free!

🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW RETURN *LIVE* EVERY WEEK TO MONDAY NIGHTS STARTING 1/29/24! Register here at DTKC Discord link (www.DTKCDiscord.com). It’s free!

WWE RAW 1/15/24 RESULTS:

DIY def Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonough

Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae def Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Ludwig Kaiser def Xavier Woods by DQ

Akira Tozawa def Ivar – Judgement Day (c) def The Miz and R-Truth (Non-Title)

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark def Tegan Nox and Natalya

Seth Rollins (c) def Jinder Mahal (World Heavyweight Championship)

====

