The Don Tony Show 12/23/23: SmackDown Review; MJF Trolls Media About Contract Status; WWE New Year’s Knockout Week; Big Liv Morgan Legal Update; The Devil Killed The Bidding War Of 2024; Miro/WWE Return; Kross Teases AOP/Paul Ellering Return; Sasha Banks Wants More Mone’; TNA/Mauro Ranallo; Week In Wrestling Ratings And More!

The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 12/23/23).

Some Topics Discussed: SMOKE AND MIRRORS RETURN FOR MIRO: Sobering facts about Miro’s three plus years with AEW. Despite reports of having a contract until EARLY 2026, could Miro return to WWE in 2024?

Sobering facts about Miro’s three plus years with AEW. Despite reports of having a contract until EARLY 2026, could Miro return to WWE in 2024? MJF tells wrestling media he has not yet signed a new AEW Contract. No one in their right mind believes MJF is going to reveal his actual contract status, right?

tells wrestling media he has not yet signed a new AEW Contract. No one in their right mind believes MJF is going to reveal his actual contract status, right? THE DEVIL KILLED THE WAR: AEW’s four-month long storyline with ‘The Devil’ killed all hype with MJF and ‘The Bidding War Of 2024’

AEW’s four-month long storyline with ‘The Devil’ killed all hype with MJF and ‘The Bidding War Of 2024’ LIV MORGAN UPDATE: Don Tony has an update following 12/14/23 arrest for synthetic cannabinoids and marijuana in Florida. Despite the charges involve a 3rd degree felony, DT explains legally why Liv Morgan will not face any jail time – even if she’s found or pleads guilty.

Don Tony has an update following 12/14/23 arrest for synthetic cannabinoids and marijuana in Florida. Despite the charges involve a 3rd degree felony, DT explains legally why Liv Morgan will not face any jail time – even if she’s found or pleads guilty. MORE MONE’ FOR MERCEDES: CHARLOTTE FLAIR sidelined for the majority of 2024 leads to an even higher asking price by Sasha Banks for WWE return

CHARLOTTE FLAIR sidelined for the majority of 2024 leads to an even higher asking price by Sasha Banks for WWE return AJPW AND WWE? AJPW posts video teasing a working relationship with WWE (likely NXT brand)

AJPW posts video teasing a working relationship with WWE (likely NXT brand) WWE SMACKDOWN 12/22/23 RECAP: Nick Aldis burns Roman Reigns, AJ Styles explains his actions towards LA Knight; Returning champions play distraction for Kabuki Warriors; Semi-Finals for No 1 Contender US Title Tournament; Karrion Kross seeks a few ‘authors’ for his proclamation and more

Nick Aldis burns Roman Reigns, AJ Styles explains his actions towards LA Knight; Returning champions play distraction for Kabuki Warriors; Semi-Finals for No 1 Contender US Title Tournament; Karrion Kross seeks a few ‘authors’ for his proclamation and more WWE NEW YEAR’S KNOCKOUT WEEK announced featuring special RAW, NXT and SMACKDOWN themed events

announced featuring special RAW, NXT and SMACKDOWN themed events WWE DAY 1 (RAW 1/1/24) and WWE NEW YEAR’S REVOLUTION (SMACKDOWN 1/5/24): Current lineup, latest news and rumors

Current lineup, latest news and rumors WWE RAW WOMEN’S ROSTER don the UGLY SWEATERS for a cute Christmas 2023 Portrait (pics)

don the UGLY SWEATERS for a cute Christmas 2023 Portrait (pics) CJ PERRY SURGERY UPDATE: CJ Perry (Lana) reveals graphic image post-surgery for very serious infection

CJ Perry (Lana) reveals graphic image post-surgery for very serious infection NUCLEAR HEAT: WWE succeeds in getting nuclear heat towards Ridge Holland after ‘injury’ to Ilja Dragunov on NXT. DT’s discussion last week about a surprise return for BIG E in 2024 is gaining traction.

WWE succeeds in getting nuclear heat towards Ridge Holland after ‘injury’ to Ilja Dragunov on NXT. DT’s discussion last week about a surprise return for BIG E in 2024 is gaining traction. WWE RELEASES from September 2023 are now free agents and can sign anywhere (including AEW)

from September 2023 are now free agents and can sign anywhere (including AEW) IMPORTANT DT PODCAST ANNOUNCEMENT coming NEXT WEEK regarding 1-1-24 and future Monday night episodes

coming NEXT WEEK regarding 1-1-24 and future Monday night episodes TNA HUGE SIGNING TEASE: Who would Don Tony want revealed as TNA (Impact Wrestling)’s big signing? Mauro Ranallo

Who would Don Tony want revealed as TNA (Impact Wrestling)’s big signing? Mauro Ranallo THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING RATINGS: Roman Reigns and Randy Orton ‘reign’ supreme; AEW high flyers continue to ‘Kommand’ the basement; Jey Uso takes a dive; Interesting demo news for Raw; Jay White continues to disappoint; positive news for several AEW women; Impact Wrestling and NJPW hit rock-bottom and more.

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 12/23/2023 online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/23/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/23/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/23/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

WWE SmackDown 12/22/23 Results:

Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega & Michin def Damage CTRL

Dragon Lee (c) def Butch (NXT North American Championship)

Kevin Owens def Carmelo Hayes (No 1 Contender US Title Tournament)

Santos Escobar def Bobby Lashley (No 1 Contender US Title Tournament)

AJ Styles def Solo Sikoa by DQ

AEW Rampage 12/22/23 Results:

Orange Cassidy def Rocky Romero

The Kingdom def The Hardys

Skye Blue def Queen Aminata

El Hijo del Vikingo def Black Taurus

=================

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!

Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now: Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony

===============