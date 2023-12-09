The Don Tony Show 12/9/23: SmackDown Review; CM Punk Calls Out Reigns/Rollins, Finishing His Story At WrestleMania 40, Takes A Shot At Jack Perry; Charlotte Flair Seriously Injured; JoJo’s Sad Reveal About Bray Wyatt; TNA Announces Streaming Deal With Endeavor?! Is 2023 Worst Year Ever For Wrestling Deaths? About Lexis King’s Beard… And More!

The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 12/9/23).

Some Topics Discussed: AUDIO HIGHLIGHTS: CM PUNK returns to SmackDown in almost ten years, cuts memorable promo calling out Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, winning Royal Rumble, finishing HIS story by main eventing WrestleMania 40, and takes a shot at Jack Perry from backstage incident at AEW All In.

VIDEO FOOTAGE: CHARLOTTE FLAIR suffers serious knee/leg injury during SmackDown match against Asuka. And it wasn’t the moonsault that caused the injury.

WWE SMACKDOWN 12/8/23 RECAP AND REVIEW Plus: Randy Orton teams with LA Knight against The Bloodline including a change in look for Solo Sikoa; WWE pays Tribute To The Troops; Bobby Lashley and Street Profits re-do continues; First round matches in No 1 Contender US Title Tournament; Bayley/Damage CTRL saga continues; Dominik Mysterio seals his fate for NXT Deadline and much more!

DT explains why CM PUNK promo on SmackDown was the perfect place and time and used as a follow up to ‘Welcome Back’ speech from Raw after Survivor Series.

ROMAN REIGNS and two No 1 Contender US Title Tournament matches announced for 12/15/22 SmackDown

TNA/IMPACT WRESTLING announces multi-year TNA+ Streaming Deal – with ENDEAVOR?! Yes, That Endeavor

DT revisits SEC Filing by TKO Group Holdings addressing Risk Factors involving competition with other wrestling promotions including Impact Wrestling. Will TKO (WWE) stockholders react negative to the TNA/Endeavor Streaming news? Or could there be more business on the horizon between TNA and WWE ?

ABOUT LEXIS KING’s BEARD Some see the Batman Logo; DT sees something else 😜 (pics)

BREAKING NEWS: BROCK LESNAR’s KIDS look alot like their Father (pics)

DT previous story surrounding MCKENZIE MITCHELL abrupt WWE release confirmed by Shawn Michaels

JOJO OFFERMAN reveals her and BRAY WYATT were supposed to be married in early December

Looking back at deaths in pro wrestling this year and why 2023 is one the worst years ever

🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW Presents: WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2023: THE AFTERMATH (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/dtkcsurvivorseries23) (Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4PB)

🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW Presents: ASK DT/KC (Winter 2023) Special Episode (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/ASKDTKC20231130) (Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4QX)

WWE SmackDown: Tribute To The Tropps 12/8/23 Results:

Santos Escobar def Dragon Lee (No 1 Contender US Title Tournament)

Bobby Lashley def Karrion Kross (No 1 Contender US Title Tournament)

Asuka def Charlotte Flair

Randy Orton and LA Knight def Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

AEW Rampage 12/8/23 Results:

Orange Cassidy def Angelico

Abadon def Trish Adora

Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs def Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels

Bryan Danielson def Daniel Garcia (Continental Classic Match)

