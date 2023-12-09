Tags
The Don Tony Show 12/9/23: SmackDown Review; CM Punk Calls Out Reigns/Rollins, Finishing His Story At WrestleMania 40, Takes A Shot At Jack Perry; Charlotte Flair Seriously Injured; JoJo’s Sad Reveal About Bray Wyatt; TNA Announces Streaming Deal With Endeavor?! Is 2023 Worst Year Ever For Wrestling Deaths? About Lexis King’s Beard… And More!
The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony (recorded 12/9/23).
-
AUDIO HIGHLIGHTS: CM PUNK returns to SmackDown in almost ten years, cuts memorable promo calling out Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, winning Royal Rumble, finishing HIS story by main eventing WrestleMania 40, and takes a shot at Jack Perry from backstage incident at AEW All In.
-
VIDEO FOOTAGE: CHARLOTTE FLAIR suffers serious knee/leg injury during SmackDown match against Asuka. And it wasn’t the moonsault that caused the injury.
-
WWE SMACKDOWN 12/8/23 RECAP AND REVIEW Plus: Randy Orton teams with LA Knight against The Bloodline including a change in look for Solo Sikoa; WWE pays Tribute To The Troops; Bobby Lashley and Street Profits re-do continues; First round matches in No 1 Contender US Title Tournament; Bayley/Damage CTRL saga continues; Dominik Mysterio seals his fate for NXT Deadline and much more!
- DT explains why CM PUNK promo on SmackDown was the perfect place and time and used as a follow up to ‘Welcome Back’ speech from Raw after Survivor Series.
-
ROMAN REIGNS and two No 1 Contender US Title Tournament matches announced for 12/15/22 SmackDown
-
TNA/IMPACT WRESTLING announces multi-year TNA+ Streaming Deal – with ENDEAVOR?! Yes, That Endeavor
-
DT revisits SEC Filing by TKO Group Holdings addressing Risk Factors involving competition with other wrestling promotions including Impact Wrestling. Will TKO (WWE) stockholders react negative to the TNA/Endeavor Streaming news? Or could there be more business on the horizon between TNA and WWE?
-
ABOUT LEXIS KING’s BEARD Some see the Batman Logo; DT sees something else 😜 (pics)
- BREAKING NEWS: BROCK LESNAR’s KIDS look alot like their Father (pics)
-
DT previous story surrounding MCKENZIE MITCHELL abrupt WWE release confirmed by Shawn Michaels
-
JOJO OFFERMAN reveals her and BRAY WYATT were supposed to be married in early December
-
Looking back at deaths in pro wrestling this year and why 2023 is one the worst years ever
WWE SmackDown: Tribute To The Tropps 12/8/23 Results:
- Santos Escobar def Dragon Lee (No 1 Contender US Title Tournament)
- Bobby Lashley def Karrion Kross (No 1 Contender US Title Tournament)
- Asuka def Charlotte Flair
- Randy Orton and LA Knight def Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa
AEW Rampage 12/8/23 Results:
- Orange Cassidy def Angelico
- Abadon def Trish Adora
- Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs def Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels
- Bryan Danielson def Daniel Garcia (Continental Classic Match)
