Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 12/6/23: Wes Lee Seriously Injured; NXT Deadline 2023 Predictions; Adam Copeland Battles Christian Cage On Dynamite; Chris Jericho Praises Vince McMahon, Thinks AEW Roster Could Learn From Vince; Swerve Strickland: AEW Devil? Nikkita Lyons Returns; NXT and Dynamite Results; Collision Pre-Taped Preview (Non-Spoiler); This Week In Wrestling Ratings Complete Report And More!
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep 196) 12/6/2023 hosted by Don Tony
Some Topics Discussed:
- WES LEE seriously injured, will be out of action for 8-12 Months: Wes Lee gets very emotional on NXT revealing serious back injury causing weakness and loss of feeling in his legs. Requires immediate surgery and will likely be out of action for a year. The wrestling world comes together in support of Wes Lee and pray he can make a full recovery.
- DRAGON LEE will replace Wes Lee and face Dominik Mysterio for NXT North American Title at NXT Deadline: Rey Mysterio makes surprise appearance on NXT and reveals Dominik’s new opponent for the Title. And DT believes it is a must-win for Dragon Lee at Deadline.
- NXT DEADLINE 2023 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS (Seven Matches announced)
- NIKKITA LYONS makes her NXT return and sets up her first feud after being out of action for ELEVEN MONTHS
- NXT reveals the Eight Participants in the 2023 NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament, which begins on 12/12/23 NXT episode
- CHRIS JERICHO sings high praise for VINCE MCMAHON; says he loved working for Vince and that ‘everyone in AEW could use six months working for Vince McMahon’
- DT IDEA: SWERVE STRICKLAND revealed as the AEW DEVIL, forming a faction of MJF enemies to ‘end MJF’s world’ at AEW Worlds End PPV: Your thoughts
- TONY KHAN involved in the ‘AEW DEVIL’ storyline: Could it happen? Should it happen?
- AEW DYNAMITE 12/6/23 Results Plus: Nick Wayne’s Mother (Shayna Wayne) cracks Adam Copeland in the head with the TNT Title (UGH)… Jon Moxley and Swerve continue to dominate the Continental Classic… The very predictable, uncreative template AEW uses with Women’s Champions continues… The Devils Rejects eat another week… and more!
- AEW COLLISION 12/9/23 Preview (Previously Recorded, Non-Spoiler)
- “RIC FLAIR is essentially paying us.” Tony Khan claims that AEW is not paying Ric Flair. Don Tony brings up several reasons and examples why that is not true.
- This Week In Wrestling Ratings Complete Report: El Hijo del Vikingo, Keith Lee and Carmelo Hayes continue to sit in the basement… Randy Orton tops everything… Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn continue to pop big numbers… Raw comes back down to earth after Randy Orton/CM Punk returns… Main Event Uso, Sting and Ric Flair score not so great numbers… Did the week long hype of Bryan Danielson’s return to the ring pop a rating or the balloon? and much more!
AEW DYNAMITE 12/6/23 RESULTS:
- Jon Moxley def RUSH (Continental Classic Match)
- Swerve Strickland def Mark Briscoe (Continental Classic Match)
- Toni Storm (c) def Skye Blue (TBS Championship)
- Jay White def Jay Lethal (Continental Classic Match)
- Christian Cage (c) def Adam Copeland (TNT Championship)
- Fallon Henley def Kiana James, Roxanne Perez and Thea Hail (Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifying Match)
- Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley
- Alpha Academy def Meta-Four (Mixed Tag Team Match)
- Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer went to a no-contest
- Tyler Bate def Carmelo Hayes. Eddy Thorpe and Joe Coffey (Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifying Match)
