WWE Raw 12/4/23 Post Show: WWE Pulls All ‘Yeet’ Merchandise; Drew McIntyre Attacks Sami Zayn And Jey Uso; CM Punk Labeled ‘Free Agent’; Cody Rhodes Confronts Nakamura; Jade Cargill Discusses WWE In-Ring Debut; McKenzie Mitchell Update; Tammy Sytch ‘Extremely Depressed’; NXT/AEW Dynamite/TWIWH Previews And More!

WWE Raw 12/4/23 Post Show hosted by Don Tony

Some Topics Discussed:

DE-YEET-ED: WWE blocked from using ‘YEET’ due to trademark issue, Jey Uso merchandise pulled and all references removed (for now)

WWE Raw 11/27/23 Review Plus: Drew McIntyre attacks Sami Zayn and Jey Uso; Cody Rhodes confronts Shinsuke Nakamura; Seth Rollins vs Jey Uso cooks; CM Punk labeled a ‘free agent’ (for now); Becky Lynch has a receipt waiting for Nia Jax… Creed Brothers dominate; R-Truth still wants in Judgement Day and much more!

News on why WWE may have released MCKENZIE MITCHELL

Congratulations to MATT RIDDLE and MISHA MONTANA on the birth of their Baby Boy! MATTHEW RONALD RIDDLE JR, weighing in at almost TEN POUNDS! 👶🍼

TAMMY ‘SUNNY’ SYTCH first week after being sentenced to 17-years in prison did not go well

Update on arrest of Steven Carrier, owner of Ringside News

JADE CARGILL discusses when she will make her WWE in-ring debut

NXT 12/5/23 and AEW Dynamite 12/6/23 Previews (Thirteen matches announced)

THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY Podcast Preview (with Audio Clips): CM Punk poops his pants on Smackdown.. Gorilla Monsoon fires Bobby Heenan on Raw.. DX plays strip poker.. Undertaker crucifies Steve Austin.. WWF Attitude Cologne?.. The night Vince McMahon took finishers from all the main eventers..TNA at WWF NY?.. Chris Jericho becomes WWE Undisputed Heavyweight Champion.. Paul Bearer makes TNA debut.. Lita vs Trish Stratus: First ever Women’s Cage Match on Raw.. The Trial Of Eric Bischoff.. Ric Flair arrested for Road Rage.. AJ Styles wrestles his last ever match with TNA… Jake The Snake Roberts wants to sleep with Bray Wyatt? and more! 🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW Presents: WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2023: THE AFTERMATH (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/dtkcsurvivorseries23) (Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4PB) 🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW Presents: ASK DT/KC (Winter 2023) Special Episode (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/ASKDTKC20231130) (Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4QX)

====

WWE Raw Results (12/4/23): Drew McIntyre def Sami Zayn

Nia Jax def Shayna Bazler

DIY def Imperium 2-1 (2 Out Of 3 Falls)

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter def Natalya and Tegan Nox

Creed Brothers def Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonough

Seth Rollins (c) def Jey Uso (World Heavyweight Championship) WWE Main Event Results (12/4/23): Gigi Dolin def Elektra Lopez

Apollo Crews def Javier Bernal ====

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW 12/4/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 12/4/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 12/4/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 12/4/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

==================

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!

Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now: Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony =================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!