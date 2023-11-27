WWE Raw 11/27/23 Post Show: CM Punk Returns; Punk/AJ vs Seth/Becky At WM40? Randy Orton Receipt Coming For Jey Uso? Damian Priest/Judgement Day Paranoia; Drew McIntyre Attacks Seth Rollins; Nakamura Spoils Cody Rhodes/Royal Rumble Announcement; Dixie Carter At Raw; Tammy Sytch Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison; NXT/AEW Dynamite/TWIWH Previews And More!

WWE Raw 11/27/23 Post Show hosted by Don Tony

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE Raw 11/27/23 Review Plus: CM Punk tells WWE Universe he is ‘Home’; CM Punk/AJ Lee vs Seth Rollins/Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40? Drew McIntyre snaps on Seth Rollins; Randy Orton has a receipt coming for Jey Uso? Shinsuke Nakamura spoils Cody Rhodes’ Royal Rumble announcement; The Miz wants another shot at Gunther; Judgement Day on the horizon for Damian Priest? Creed Brothers become worthy Number 1 Contenders; Women’s Tag Team Title Match, R-Truth wants in at WarGames LOL and much more!

CM Punk/WWE return at Survivor Series has already become the most watch social media moment in WWE history (70+ Million Views) and the most viewed X (Twitter) video of all time (25+ Million Views). Unreal!

Dixie Carter spotted backstage at Raw (in Nashville) visiting friends

Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to seventeen (17) years in prison for fatal DUI auto accident: DT breaks down the sentence, the earliest Sytch can be released, and an interesting story directly involving Don Tony and the sentencing phase (Video clip)

NXT 11/28/23 and AEW Dynamite 11/29/23 Previews

THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY Podcast Preview (with Audio Clips): Vince McMahon publicly apologizes to CM Punk on Steve Austin podcast; John Cena on Pipers Pit; Undertakers beats Hulk Hogan for WWF Title; Paul Heyman cuts emotional promo and leaves ECW; Voodoo Kin Mafia shows up at WWE Raw; Very RARE Vince McMahon 1995 promo on Phil Mushnick that aired only in New York and much more!

🔥WWE SURVIVOR SERIES: WARGAMES 2023 REVIEW and AFTERMATH hosted by DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW AND Q&A w/DTKC (Double Recording) streams TUESDAY 11/28/23 at 10:05PM EST here on Patreon & later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms. 🎙️Check out Don Tony’s Perfect WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Predictions HERE: https://tinyurl.com/RAW20231120

====

WWE Raw Results (11/27/23): Creed Brothers won a No 1 Contender Tag Team Turmoil Match (Other participants: Otis and Tozawa, Indus Sher, DIY, New Day and Imperium)

Ivar vs Bronson Reed fought to a double countout

Nia Jax def Zoey Stark

Chelsea Green (c) and Piper Niven (c) def Natalya and Tegan Nox (Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Randy Orton def Dominik Mysterio WWE Main Event Results (11/27/23): Duke Hudson def Charlie Dempsey

Apollo Crews def Riley Osbourne ====

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW 11/27/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 11/27/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 11/27/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 11/27/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

==================

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!

Join The Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now: Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony =================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!