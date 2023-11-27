Tags
WWE Raw 11/27/23 Post Show: CM Punk Returns; Punk/AJ vs Seth/Becky At WM40? Randy Orton Receipt Coming For Jey Uso? Damian Priest/Judgement Day Paranoia; Drew McIntyre Attacks Seth Rollins; Nakamura Spoils Cody Rhodes/Royal Rumble Announcement; Dixie Carter At Raw; Tammy Sytch Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison; NXT/AEW Dynamite/TWIWH Previews And More!
WWE Raw 11/27/23 Post Show hosted by Don Tony
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 11/27/23 Review Plus: CM Punk tells WWE Universe he is ‘Home’; CM Punk/AJ Lee vs Seth Rollins/Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40? Drew McIntyre snaps on Seth Rollins; Randy Orton has a receipt coming for Jey Uso? Shinsuke Nakamura spoils Cody Rhodes’ Royal Rumble announcement; The Miz wants another shot at Gunther; Judgement Day on the horizon for Damian Priest? Creed Brothers become worthy Number 1 Contenders; Women’s Tag Team Title Match, R-Truth wants in at WarGames LOL and much more!
- CM Punk/WWE return at Survivor Series has already become the most watch social media moment in WWE history (70+ Million Views) and the most viewed X (Twitter) video of all time (25+ Million Views). Unreal!
- Dixie Carter spotted backstage at Raw (in Nashville) visiting friends
- Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to seventeen (17) years in prison for fatal DUI auto accident: DT breaks down the sentence, the earliest Sytch can be released, and an interesting story directly involving Don Tony and the sentencing phase (Video clip)
- NXT 11/28/23 and AEW Dynamite 11/29/23 Previews
- THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY Podcast Preview (with Audio Clips): Vince McMahon publicly apologizes to CM Punk on Steve Austin podcast; John Cena on Pipers Pit; Undertakers beats Hulk Hogan for WWF Title; Paul Heyman cuts emotional promo and leaves ECW; Voodoo Kin Mafia shows up at WWE Raw; Very RARE Vince McMahon 1995 promo on Phil Mushnick that aired only in New York and much more!
🔥WWE SURVIVOR SERIES: WARGAMES 2023 REVIEW and AFTERMATH hosted by DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW AND Q&A w/DTKC (Double Recording) streams TUESDAY 11/28/23 at 10:05PM EST here on Patreon & later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms.
🎙️Check out Don Tony’s Perfect WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Predictions HERE: https://tinyurl.com/RAW20231120
====
WWE Raw Results (11/27/23):
- Creed Brothers won a No 1 Contender Tag Team Turmoil Match (Other participants: Otis and Tozawa, Indus Sher, DIY, New Day and Imperium)
- Ivar vs Bronson Reed fought to a double countout
- Nia Jax def Zoey Stark
- Chelsea Green (c) and Piper Niven (c) def Natalya and Tegan Nox (Women’s Tag Team Championship)
- Randy Orton def Dominik Mysterio
WWE Main Event Results (11/27/23):
- Duke Hudson def Charlie Dempsey
- Apollo Crews def Riley Osbourne
====
==================
====
-
====
