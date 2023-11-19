Tags
The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 11/19/23: WWE/TKO Never Met w/Will Ospreay; AEW Fans Flip On Ronda Rousey; Time For Hikaru Shida To Leave AEW; Ric Flair Gets Physical At Full Gear; Hangman Page Drinks Swerve Strickland’s Blood; Wrestling With Shadows Without Montreal Screwjob; Cool Growing Up Don Tony Video (John Gotti); Next DTKC Show And More!
The Sit-Down w/Don Tony (Recorded 11/19/23) hosted by Don Tony.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Will Ospreay signing with AEW was 100% the best fit for him. However, media reports that Ospreay ‘choose’ AEW over WWE are fictitious as WWE/TKO Officials never even met with Ospreay.
- DT discusses the incident at AEW Full Gear involving Hangman Page drinking Swerve Stricklands blood
- AEW Full Gear 2023: Honest thoughts on added drama (injury) to MJF vs Jay White match… Ric Flair getting physical with Christian… Julia Hart and Toni Storm winning Championships and more
- Hikaru Shida: Unless AEW is planning to sign Giulia, Mercedes Mone and others soon, it’s time for Hikaru Shida to move on from AEW
- Tens of Thousands of old tweets deleted: Ronda Rousey makes her surprise debut for Ring Of Honor and suddenly countless AEW Fans who sh** on her for years embrace her arrival.
- Sting’s last match at AEW Revolution 2024: Who will he face and will it be a Singles Match or Tag Team Match?
- About the Montreal Screwjob: What would have been the point of the entire Wrestling With Shadows footage and documentary if Bret Hart never left WWE for WCW?
- Growing Up Don Tony: Infamous video of DT and Family (John Gotti acquittal); a story told by DT on the hotline/shows for decades pops up on the ‘Get Gotti’ Documentary on Netflix! (video)
- DT explains why wrestlers like Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix and others can do well in WWE
- Plus: Explaining why AEW is Pro Wrestling’s Game Genie… Andrade returning to WWE… Adam Copeland turning and joining Christian Cage; Comparing how wrestling’s target audience has drastically changed from 1970’s to today… Who eats Reddi Whip (Whipped Cream) straight from the can?… An early Happy Thanksgiving shoutout to everyone and more!
