The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 11/5/23: WWE Impaulsive Decision; WWE Creative Gets Lazy w/Roman’s Reign & Nick Aldis; Cody Rhodes Further Cements ‘The Story’; DT Plays Maven Invaders! What’s Next For Kairi Sane; Tony Khan/Wrestlicious And More!

WWE ‘Impaulsive’ decision with Logan Paul Title win… WWE laziness leads to fan impatience with Roman Reigns; WWE Creative stupidity reaches Nick Aldis… Don Tony brings back and plays Maven Invaders!,,, Cody Rhodes further cements ‘The Story‘; Crown Jewel feedback; Tony Khan/Wrestlicious; What’s next for Kairi Sane; CW Network dropping deal with NWA over drug skit? This and lots more discussed during this episode of The Sit-Down with Don Tony recorded Sunday night, 11/5/23.

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.

🔥WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 REVIEW AND AFTERMATH: (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/wwecrownjewel23 Full Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4MW

