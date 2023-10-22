The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 10/22/23: Impact Wrestling RIP; TNA Returns! Logan Paul Winning US Title; Top Sting Rivalries; CM Punk/TNA; Ken Shamrock/WWE Hall Of Fame; Trick Williams or Carmelo Hayes & Much More!

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (10/22/23) hosted by Don Tony

Some Topics Discussed:

IMPACT WRESTLING announces a rebranding back to TNA WRESTLING in 2024. Don Tony reveals some of the changes and upgrades planned, why TNA is being brought back, and one major aspect about TNA that cannot be brought back.

If TNA (Impact Wrestling) signs CM PUNK, they cannot make the same mistake they did with KENNY OMEGA

DT explains why TNA/IMPACT WRESTLING should NOT have a working relationship with AEW

TRICK WILLIAMS or CARMELO HAYES: Which will become the bigger WWE main roster star? Fans in droves are now siding with Trick and Don Tony agrees

TOP 4 STING RIVALRIES: RIC FLAIR, LEX LUGER, HOLLYWOOD HOGAN and CACTUS JACK. Do you agree?

After numerous live events with poor attendance, it’s time AEW starts booking much smaller venues

Should and will KEN SHAMROCK be inducted into WWE HALL OF FAME?

Could LOGAN PAUL really become the next WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPION? It is very possible

WWE (TKO GROUP HOLDINGS) stock is down almost 25% and worth billons of dollars less. Yet almost all of the wrestling media is not reporting the news. DT has the answer why.

DT offers some advice to those who has a hard time dealing with the loss of a pet

Plus: Twitter’s Fake News & Click Bait problem… Reminiscing DON WEST’s transition from Shop At Home to TNA Wrestling… Showing some love to ELIX SKIPPER… VAL VENIS/WWE HALL OF FAME… Unattractive cheerleaders… and much more!

