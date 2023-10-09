Tags
WWE Raw 10/9/23 Post Show: NXT vs AEW Preview w/Rumored Surprises & Ratings Prediction; KO Acknowledges Jey But Why? CM Punk’ Latest Cryptic Message; Rollins/McIntyre Feud Begins; Ludwig Keiser Gets Odd Vignette & We Love It! Gunther/Bronson Reed; Interesting Week In Ratings; Adam Copeland News; TWIWH Preview & More
WWE Raw Post Show (10/9/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 10/9/23 Results Plus: WWE Fastlane fallout; Rhodes/Uso Title Defense; KO acknowledges Jey, but why? Seth Rollins and Gunther’s next Championship opponents revealed; Ludwig Keiser is an A-1 Specimen! Chelsea Green is a mean girl; Damian Priest forgets his briefcase; Women’s Fatal 4-Way at Crown Jewel? and more
- WWE planning additional surprises for NXT 10/10/23. What surprises does AEW have planned? Don Tony has the latest.
- Complete NXT and AEW Dynamite 10/10/23 Preview & Don Tony’s Ratings Prediction
- AEW Dynamite AND NXT DOUBLE Watch Party set for 10/10/23 (hosted by Don Tony)
- CM Punk posts cryptic message directed at Seth Rollins? (pic)
- This Week In Ratings: MJF outdraws Adam Copeland but Dominik Mysterio tops them all; A great ‘Knight’ for LA; Rey Mysterio and The Acclaimed again occupy the basement; Disappointing trend for Jericho/Omega Tag Team continues; Impact stuck in the mud and more
- WND Preview: Honest discussion about Adam Copeland’s drawing ability in 2023 and for AEW
- This Week In Wrestling History Preview: John Cena vs Kurt Angle BATTLE RAP!; Infamous CM Punk/WWE promo: History repeating itself? Mickie James’ & Drew McIntyre WWE debuts; Judy Bagwell stinks up Nitro & J-Woww stinks up TNA; Rikish did it for The Rock; 10/10/10: ‘Therrrrrrrre Herrrrrre!’ The Wyatt Family is coming to WWE and much more!
- Winner of SmackDown 10/6/23 Watch Party revealed (Dominik Mysterio signed WWE Panini Card)
- WWE SmackDown Watch Party hosted by Don Tony returns Friday 10/13/23: Roman Reigns returns, Triple H & John Cena appear & more! (www.Playback.tv/dontonyshow)
🔥How did Don Tony and Kevin Castle do with their WWE Fastlane Predictions? Check out WWE FASTLANE 2023 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS! Download: https://tinyurl.com/2hj584jn (Episode Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4Hb)
WWE Raw Results (10/9/23):
- Ivar def Kofi Kingston (Viking Rules)
- Nia Jax def Raquel Rodriguez by DQ
- Bronson Reed def Chad Gable and Ricochet (Number One Contenders Match: IC Title)
- Drew McIntyre def JD McDonagh
- Becky Lynch (c) def Tegan Nox (NXT Women’s Championship)
- Cody Rhodes (c) & Jey Uso (c) def Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)
