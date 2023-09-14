Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 9/13/23: AEW Preparing For CM Punk Lawsuit? Nick Khan’s Legal Strategy Behind CM Punk Comments; Becky Lynch Wins NXT Women’s Title & Draws 1 Million; UK Releases Actual Attendance For AEW All In; Impact 1000th Episode Preview; NXT Results & TV Rating; No Mercy Updates; AEW Dynamite Results & Much More!

Some Topics Discussed:

Termination With Cause: DT breaks down CM Punk termination from AEW and Tony Khan statement designed by AEW legal team with influence from Warner Media in the event CM Punk attempts to sue AEW

DT explains the legal aspect behind Nick Khan’s strategic answer to ESPN if WWE would consider rehiring CM Punk

Despite defending CM Punk for most of the past year, Don Tony discusses why CM Punk firing was justified.

CM Punk ignored warning by Tony Khan prior to the altercation with Jack Perry at All In

RIP 81,035. United Kingdom (via Freedom Of Information Act) reveals true attendance of AEW All In at Wembley: 72,265. Get ready for World War 3 across the IWC

Becky Lynch wins NXT Women’s Championship and becomes a Grand Slam Champion

DT shoots down cringe element of IWC calling Becky Lynch NXT Title win ‘stupid’ and Tiffany Straton ‘buried’ from the loss

NXT draws over One Million viewers for Becky Lynch vs Tiffany Straton NXT Women’s Championship match

NXT 9/13/23 results and TV rating plus NXT No Mercy news (new matches added)

Impact Wrestling 1000th Episode 9/14/23 preview (non-spoiler)

AEW Dynamite 9/13/23 TV results and 9/20/23 preview

Props to Prince Nana landing AEW Multi-Year contract, Dominik Mysterio and Baron Corbin’s recent NXT work

AEW Dynamite 9/13/23 Results:

Jon Moxley (c) def Big Bill (International Championship)

Toni Storm def Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose (Faces Saraya on 9/20/23 Dynamite For AEW Women’s Championship)

Darby Allin and Nick Wayne def Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

Samoa Joe def Roderick Strong (Faces MJF on 9/20/23 Dynamite for AEW World Championship)

NXT 9/12/23 Results:

Ilja Dragunov def Wes Lee (Number 1 Contenders Match)

Damon Kemp, Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak def Myles Borne, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

Lyra Valkyria def Dana Brooke

Tyler Bate defeated Axiom (Group A Global Heritage International Tournament)

Creed Brothers def Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Nathan Fraizer def Akira Tozawa (Global Heritage International Tournament)

Becky Lynch def Tiffany Stratton (c) (NXT Women’s Championship)

