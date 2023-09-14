Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 9/13/23: AEW Preparing For CM Punk Lawsuit? Nick Khan’s Legal Strategy Behind CM Punk Comments; Becky Lynch Wins NXT Women’s Title & Draws 1 Million; UK Releases Actual Attendance For AEW All In; Impact 1000th Episode Preview; NXT Results & TV Rating; No Mercy Updates; AEW Dynamite Results & Much More!
Episode #189 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (9/13/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Termination With Cause: DT breaks down CM Punk termination from AEW and Tony Khan statement designed by AEW legal team with influence from Warner Media in the event CM Punk attempts to sue AEW
- DT explains the legal aspect behind Nick Khan’s strategic answer to ESPN if WWE would consider rehiring CM Punk
- Despite defending CM Punk for most of the past year, Don Tony discusses why CM Punk firing was justified.
- CM Punk ignored warning by Tony Khan prior to the altercation with Jack Perry at All In
-
RIP 81,035. United Kingdom (via Freedom Of Information Act) reveals true attendance of AEW All In at Wembley: 72,265. Get ready for World War 3 across the IWC
- Becky Lynch wins NXT Women’s Championship and becomes a Grand Slam Champion
- DT shoots down cringe element of IWC calling Becky Lynch NXT Title win ‘stupid’ and Tiffany Straton ‘buried’ from the loss
- NXT draws over One Million viewers for Becky Lynch vs Tiffany Straton NXT Women’s Championship match
- NXT 9/13/23 results and TV rating plus NXT No Mercy news (new matches added)
- Impact Wrestling 1000th Episode 9/14/23 preview (non-spoiler)
- AEW Dynamite 9/13/23 TV results and 9/20/23 preview
- Props to Prince Nana landing AEW Multi-Year contract, Dominik Mysterio and Baron Corbin’s recent NXT work
- And much more!
AEW Dynamite 9/13/23 Results:
- Jon Moxley (c) def Big Bill (International Championship)
- Toni Storm def Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose (Faces Saraya on 9/20/23 Dynamite For AEW Women’s Championship)
- Darby Allin and Nick Wayne def Matt Menard and Angelo Parker
- Samoa Joe def Roderick Strong (Faces MJF on 9/20/23 Dynamite for AEW World Championship)
NXT 9/12/23 Results:
- Ilja Dragunov def Wes Lee (Number 1 Contenders Match)
- Damon Kemp, Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak def Myles Borne, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs
- Lyra Valkyria def Dana Brooke
- Tyler Bate defeated Axiom (Group A Global Heritage International Tournament)
- Creed Brothers def Edris Enofe and Malik Blade
- Nathan Fraizer def Akira Tozawa (Global Heritage International Tournament)
- Becky Lynch def Tiffany Stratton (c) (NXT Women’s Championship)
